This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312436

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

National Instruments Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-automation-for-oil-and-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

1.4.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.4.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.5 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

1.4.6 Advanced Process Control

1.4.7 Safety Automation

1.4.8 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size

2.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.1.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Emerson Electric Co.

12.2.1 Emerson Electric Co. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Electric Co. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric Se

12.4.1 Schneider Electric Se Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.4.4 Schneider Electric Se Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Schneider Electric Se Recent Development

12.5 Siemens AG

12.5.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.6 Endress+Hauser AG

12.6.1 Endress+Hauser AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.6.4 Endress+Hauser AG Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Endress+Hauser AG Recent Development

12.7 General Electric Co.

12.7.1 General Electric Co. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.7.4 General Electric Co. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 General Electric Co. Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Recent Development

12.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.9.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Yokogawa Electric Corp

12.10.1 Yokogawa Electric Corp Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Introduction

12.10.4 Yokogawa Electric Corp Revenue in Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp Recent Development

12.11 Cisco Systems Inc

12.12 National Instruments Corporation

12.13 Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312436

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155