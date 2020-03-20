This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Smart Home as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

CenturyLink

Johnson Controls

The ADT Corporation

Vivint, Inc.

Charter Communications (TWC)

Comcast Corporation

Frontpoint Security Solutions

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)

Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Home as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Managed Services

1.4.3 Integrated Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Security and Access

1.5.3 Lighting and Window

1.5.4 Audio-Visual and Entertainment

1.5.5 Energy Management and Climate

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size

2.2 Smart Home as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Home as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Home as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 CenturyLink

12.2.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 The ADT Corporation

12.4.1 The ADT Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 The ADT Corporation Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 The ADT Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Vivint, Inc.

12.5.1 Vivint, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Vivint, Inc. Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Vivint, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Charter Communications (TWC)

12.6.1 Charter Communications (TWC) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.6.4 Charter Communications (TWC) Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Charter Communications (TWC) Recent Development

12.7 Comcast Corporation

12.7.1 Comcast Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.7.4 Comcast Corporation Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Comcast Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Frontpoint Security Solutions

12.8.1 Frontpoint Security Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.8.4 Frontpoint Security Solutions Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Frontpoint Security Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)

12.9.1 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.9.4 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Recent Development

12.10 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc

12.10.1 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.10.4 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

