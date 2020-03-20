This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Home as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
CenturyLink
Johnson Controls
The ADT Corporation
Vivint, Inc.
Charter Communications (TWC)
Comcast Corporation
Frontpoint Security Solutions
Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)
Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Integrated Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Security and Access
Lighting and Window
Audio-Visual and Entertainment
Energy Management and Climate
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Home as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Services
1.4.3 Integrated Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Security and Access
1.5.3 Lighting and Window
1.5.4 Audio-Visual and Entertainment
1.5.5 Energy Management and Climate
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size
2.2 Smart Home as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Home as a Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Home as a Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 CenturyLink
12.2.1 CenturyLink Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 The ADT Corporation
12.4.1 The ADT Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 The ADT Corporation Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 The ADT Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Vivint, Inc.
12.5.1 Vivint, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Vivint, Inc. Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Vivint, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Charter Communications (TWC)
12.6.1 Charter Communications (TWC) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 Charter Communications (TWC) Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Charter Communications (TWC) Recent Development
12.7 Comcast Corporation
12.7.1 Comcast Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 Comcast Corporation Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Comcast Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Frontpoint Security Solutions
12.8.1 Frontpoint Security Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 Frontpoint Security Solutions Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Frontpoint Security Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)
12.9.1 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia) Recent Development
12.10 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc
12.10.1 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
