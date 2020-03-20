This report focuses on the global Metering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Metering Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
3D Systems, Inc.
Carl Zeiss AG
Microsoft
Konica Minolta Inc.
Nikon Inc.
Renishaw Plc.
Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
FARO Technologies, Inc.
Perceptron Inc.
Metrologic Group
Tech Soft 3D
GOM Metrology
Creaform
Optical Gaging Products (OGP)
Retecon (Pty) Ltd.
Worklogix Middle East
Verisurf Software, Inc.
Image Metrology A/S
3d Digital Corp
Minds Mechanical
SPSS
Mathworks
GMS
Hexagon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Software
Offline Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Power and Energy
Medical
Industrial Manufacturing
Automotive
Aerospace and Defence
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metering Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Metering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Online Software
1.4.3 Offline Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metering Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 Power and Energy
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Industrial Manufacturing
1.5.6 Automotive
1.5.7 Aerospace and Defence
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Metering Software Market Size
2.2 Metering Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Metering Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Metering Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Metering Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Metering Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Metering Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Metering Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Metering Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Metering Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Metering Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Metering Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Metering Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Metering Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Metering Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Metering Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Metering Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Metering Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Metering Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Metering Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Metering Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Metering Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Metering Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Metering Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Metering Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 3D Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 3D Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.1.4 3D Systems, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3D Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Carl Zeiss AG
12.2.1 Carl Zeiss AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.2.4 Carl Zeiss AG Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Konica Minolta Inc.
12.4.1 Konica Minolta Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.4.4 Konica Minolta Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Konica Minolta Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Nikon Inc.
12.5.1 Nikon Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.5.4 Nikon Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Nikon Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Renishaw Plc.
12.6.1 Renishaw Plc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.6.4 Renishaw Plc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Renishaw Plc. Recent Development
12.7 Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
12.7.1 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.7.4 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 FARO Technologies, Inc.
12.8.1 FARO Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.8.4 FARO Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 FARO Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Perceptron Inc.
12.9.1 Perceptron Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.9.4 Perceptron Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Perceptron Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Metrologic Group
12.10.1 Metrologic Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Metering Software Introduction
12.10.4 Metrologic Group Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Metrologic Group Recent Development
12.11 Tech Soft 3D
12.12 GOM Metrology
12.13 Creaform
12.14 Optical Gaging Products (OGP)
12.15 Retecon (Pty) Ltd.
12.16 Worklogix Middle East
12.17 Verisurf Software, Inc.
12.18 Image Metrology A/S
12.19 3d Digital Corp
12.20 Minds Mechanical
12.21 SPSS
12.22 Mathworks
12.23 GMS
12.24 Hexagon
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
