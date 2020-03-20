This report focuses on the global Metering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312437

In 2017, the global Metering Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems, Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Microsoft

Konica Minolta Inc.

Nikon Inc.

Renishaw Plc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Perceptron Inc.

Metrologic Group

Tech Soft 3D

GOM Metrology

Creaform

Optical Gaging Products (OGP)

Retecon (Pty) Ltd.

Worklogix Middle East

Verisurf Software, Inc.

Image Metrology A/S

3d Digital Corp

Minds Mechanical

SPSS

Mathworks

GMS

Hexagon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Software

Offline Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Power and Energy

Medical

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metering Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-metering-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online Software

1.4.3 Offline Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metering Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Power and Energy

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Aerospace and Defence

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metering Software Market Size

2.2 Metering Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metering Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Metering Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metering Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metering Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Metering Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Metering Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Metering Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metering Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metering Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Metering Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Metering Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Metering Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Metering Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Metering Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Metering Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Metering Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Metering Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Metering Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Metering Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Metering Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Metering Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Metering Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Metering Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Metering Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 3D Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 3D Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.1.4 3D Systems, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 3D Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Carl Zeiss AG

12.2.1 Carl Zeiss AG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.2.4 Carl Zeiss AG Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.4.1 Konica Minolta Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.4.4 Konica Minolta Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Konica Minolta Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Nikon Inc.

12.5.1 Nikon Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.5.4 Nikon Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nikon Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Renishaw Plc.

12.6.1 Renishaw Plc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.6.4 Renishaw Plc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Renishaw Plc. Recent Development

12.7 Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

12.7.1 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.7.4 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 FARO Technologies, Inc.

12.8.1 FARO Technologies, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.8.4 FARO Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 FARO Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Perceptron Inc.

12.9.1 Perceptron Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.9.4 Perceptron Inc. Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Perceptron Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Metrologic Group

12.10.1 Metrologic Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Metering Software Introduction

12.10.4 Metrologic Group Revenue in Metering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Metrologic Group Recent Development

12.11 Tech Soft 3D

12.12 GOM Metrology

12.13 Creaform

12.14 Optical Gaging Products (OGP)

12.15 Retecon (Pty) Ltd.

12.16 Worklogix Middle East

12.17 Verisurf Software, Inc.

12.18 Image Metrology A/S

12.19 3d Digital Corp

12.20 Minds Mechanical

12.21 SPSS

12.22 Mathworks

12.23 GMS

12.24 Hexagon

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312437

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155