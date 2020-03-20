This report focuses on the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Telecom.

China Mobile Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation

Softbank Group Corp.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telefonica S.A.

America Movil

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Less than 50 Mbps

50 to 100 Mbps

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

1 Gbps to 10 Gbps

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet TV

VoIP

Interactive Gaming

VPN on Broadband

Virtual Private LAN Service

Remote Education

Smart Home Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Less than 50 Mbps

1.4.3 50 to 100 Mbps

1.4.4 100 Mbps to Chapter One: Gbps

1.4.5 Chapter One: Gbps to Chapter Ten: Gbps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Internet TV

1.5.3 VoIP

1.5.4 Interactive Gaming

1.5.5 VPN on Broadband

1.5.6 Virtual Private LAN Service

1.5.7 Remote Education

1.5.8 Smart Home Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size

2.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in China

7.3 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in India

10.3 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 China Telecom.

12.1.1 China Telecom. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.1.4 China Telecom. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 China Telecom. Recent Development

12.2 China Mobile Ltd.

12.2.1 China Mobile Ltd. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.2.4 China Mobile Ltd. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 China Mobile Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Verizon Communications Inc.

12.3.1 Verizon Communications Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.3.4 Verizon Communications Inc. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Verizon Communications Inc. Recent Development

12.4 AT&T Inc.

12.4.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Vodafone Group plc

12.5.1 Vodafone Group plc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.5.4 Vodafone Group plc Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Vodafone Group plc Recent Development

12.6 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation

12.6.1 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.6.4 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Softbank Group Corp.

12.7.1 Softbank Group Corp. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.7.4 Softbank Group Corp. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Softbank Group Corp. Recent Development

12.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

12.8.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.8.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

12.9 Telefonica S.A.

12.9.1 Telefonica S.A. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.9.4 Telefonica S.A. Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Telefonica S.A. Recent Development

12.10 America Movil

12.10.1 America Movil Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction

12.10.4 America Movil Revenue in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 America Movil Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

