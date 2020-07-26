Whats driving the Neoprene Market Growth? Shanxi Group, TOSOH, Denka Limited, Covestro AG

A recent report published by QMI on neoprene market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of neoprene market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for neoprene during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of neoprene to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Neoprene is a type of synthetic rubber. It is produced by the polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene is formed by cross linking carbon, hydrogen and chlorine polymers. It possess good chemical stability and remains flexible under a wide range of temperatures. Neoprene is wear, weather, aging, heat, tearing, oils, water, and chemical resistant. It has low oxidation rate and ozone resistance. This increases the shelf life of neoprene-based products.

According to the report, the neoprene market has been segmented by product (neoprene sponge/foam, neoprene rubber sheet, neoprene latex), end-use industry (automotive, electrical & electronics, building & construction, textiles).

Neoprene latest segment is likely to grow at a reasonable expansion rate over the projected time period. The product is widely utilized to manufacture adhesives that are majorly used in automotive, electrical & electronic and construction sectors. Neoprene latexes can be used in the production of industrial gloves and wetsuits, which will witness added demand due to increased focus on worker safety, bolstering neoprene market outlook.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. Shanxi Group

2. TOSOH

3. Denka Limited

4. Covestro AG

5. Sundow Polymers

6. Lanxess

7. Pidilite

8. BGK Endlosband

9. Zenith Rubber

10. TuHuang Chemical

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For neoprene market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the neoprene market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for neoprene market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in neoprene market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for neoprene market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Neoprene Sponge/Foam

o Neoprene Rubber Sheet

o Neoprene Latex

By End-Use Industry:

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Building & Construction

o Textiles

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by End-Use Industry

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by End-Use Industry

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by End-Use Industry

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by End-Use Industry

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by

o Middle East, by End-Use Industry

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by End-Use Industry

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for neoprene market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in neoprene market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the neoprene market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of neoprene market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the neoprene market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the neoprene market.

