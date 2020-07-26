Digital Printing Inks Market Trends, Growth and Forecast To 2020

A recent report published by QMI on digital printing inks market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of digital printing inks market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital printing inks during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of digital printing inks to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Digital Printing ink is a paste or a liquid that mainly contains pigments or dyes used to color a particular or to produce an image, text, or design. Ink can be a complex medium, composed of solvents, pigments, dyes, resins, lubricants, solubilizers, surfactants, particulate matter, fluorescents, and other materials. There is a huge demand for digital printing inks for paper media and packaging, especially in rapidly developing economies such as India, and China. Digital Printing inks are recently used in the e-commerce industry for the packaging of the products.

According to the report, the digital printing inks market has been segmented by type (water-based, solvent-based, UV-cured, others), application: (advertising & promotion, ceramic tiles printing, clothing & household textiles, packaging, publication, glass printing, and others).

An emerging trend in ink product involves digital and electrostatic printing (nonimpact imaging processes). Digital process is the fastest growing product segment of this market. The competitive space of digital printing solutions is appreciably different from traditional processes and is cost-effective for shorter runs along with the added advantage of its compliance with the regulatory framework and advanced consumer preference.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For digital printing inks market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the digital printing inks market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for digital printing inks market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in digital printing inks market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for digital printing inks market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Organic Type

o Inorganic Type

By Application:

o Solvent-borne

o Solvent-free

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

