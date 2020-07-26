Zeolite for Detergents Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026

Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Zeolite for Detergents industry.

growing demand for powder detergents across the globe wherein zeolites are prevalently used as builder (around 20-30% by volume) will, in turn, help to drive the zeolites for detergent market. With growing economic prosperity and increasing purchasing power, people are moving towards the use of products that were earlier unaffordable. This, in turn, has resulted in increased demand for consumer products, such as personal care and home care products, among others. This consumer market growth, in developing regions, will help to drive the raw material market, such as the market for zeolites, surfactants, solvents and additives. Thus, rising disposable income in developing regions will drive the zeolites market over the forecast period.

Zeolite A is expected to gain significant traction among product types

On the basis of product type, Zeolite A segment accounted for more than 80% value share in 2018. Growing demand for zeolite 4A in detergents across the globe, especially in China and Europe, will help to drive the Zeolite A market during the forecast period.

Europe dominates the global market; India and China tipped to be high growth markets by the end of the forecast period

From a regional perspective, zeolite for detergents market in China is projected to witness relatively healthy growth over the forecast period. The China zeolite for detergents market is estimated to account for a share of around 15.5% in the global market value by 2028 end. Availability of low cost raw materials and growing detergent industry in China are the major factors expected to boost demand for zeolites over the forecast period. Moreover, SEA and India markets are estimated to grow with the healthy CAGRs over the forecast period. However, the Europe and North America zeolites market are relatively mature owing to which slow growth of zeolite for detergents market is expected in respective regions. Zeolite for detergents market in North America is expected to reach US$ 414.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The zeolite for detergents markets in North America is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 2.2% over the forecast period.

