FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Research Report: National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries (FPI), The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Jizhou Zhongyi

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester, Epoxy, Others

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas, Sewage Pipe, Irrigation, Others

The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe

1.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Others

1.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Sewage Pipe

1.3.4 Irrigation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Industry

1.6 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Trends

2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Business

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Products Offered

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Development

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporation Information

6.2.2 Amiantit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Amiantit FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Amiantit Products Offered

6.2.5 Amiantit Recent Development

6.3 ZCL Composites

6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporation Information

6.3.2 ZCL Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 ZCL Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ZCL Composites Products Offered

6.3.5 ZCL Composites Recent Development

6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Products Offered

6.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Development

6.5 The Hobas Group

6.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 The Hobas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 The Hobas Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 The Hobas Group Products Offered

6.5.5 The Hobas Group Recent Development

6.6 Graphite India Limited

6.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

6.6.2 Graphite India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Graphite India Limited FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Graphite India Limited Products Offered

6.6.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development

6.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

6.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Products Offered

6.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Development

6.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

6.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

6.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Products Offered

6.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Development

6.9 Hengrun Group

6.9.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hengrun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Hengrun Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Hengrun Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Hengrun Group Recent Development

6.10 Enduro Composites

6.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporation Information

6.10.2 Enduro Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Enduro Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Enduro Composites Products Offered

6.10.5 Enduro Composites Recent Development

6.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

6.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Products Offered

6.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Development

6.12 Jizhou Zhongyi

6.12.1 Jizhou Zhongyi Corporation Information

6.12.2 Jizhou Zhongyi FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Jizhou Zhongyi FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Jizhou Zhongyi Products Offered

6.12.5 Jizhou Zhongyi Recent Development

7 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe

7.4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Distributors List

8.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

