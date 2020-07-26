Gelcoat Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Gelcoat market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gelcoat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gelcoat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gelcoat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gelcoat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gelcoat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gelcoat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gelcoat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gelcoat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gelcoat Market Research Report: Ashland, BUFA GmbH, HK Research Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Scott Bader, AOC, Nuplex Industries, Aliancys, Interplastic, Mader, Tomatec, Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical, Zhenjiang Leader Composite

Global Gelcoat Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester Type, Epoxy Type, Vinyl Ester Type, Other

Global Gelcoat Market Segmentation by Application: Marine, Wind Energys, Transportation, Construction, Others

The Gelcoat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gelcoat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gelcoat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gelcoat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gelcoat industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gelcoat market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gelcoat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gelcoat market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gelcoat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gelcoat

1.2 Gelcoat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gelcoat Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polyester Type

1.2.3 Epoxy Type

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester Type

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Gelcoat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gelcoat Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Wind Energys

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gelcoat Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gelcoat Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Gelcoat Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Gelcoat Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Gelcoat Industry

1.6 Gelcoat Market Trends

2 Global Gelcoat Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gelcoat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gelcoat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gelcoat Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Gelcoat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gelcoat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gelcoat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gelcoat Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Gelcoat Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gelcoat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Gelcoat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Gelcoat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Gelcoat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Gelcoat Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gelcoat Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gelcoat Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Gelcoat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gelcoat Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gelcoat Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Gelcoat Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gelcoat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gelcoat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gelcoat Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gelcoat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Gelcoat Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gelcoat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gelcoat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gelcoat Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gelcoat Business

6.1 Ashland

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Ashland Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.1.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.2 BUFA GmbH

6.2.1 BUFA GmbH Corporation Information

6.2.2 BUFA GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BUFA GmbH Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BUFA GmbH Products Offered

6.2.5 BUFA GmbH Recent Development

6.3 HK Research Corporation

6.3.1 HK Research Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 HK Research Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 HK Research Corporation Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 HK Research Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 HK Research Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Polynt-Reichhold

6.4.1 Polynt-Reichhold Corporation Information

6.4.2 Polynt-Reichhold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Polynt-Reichhold Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Polynt-Reichhold Products Offered

6.4.5 Polynt-Reichhold Recent Development

6.5 Scott Bader

6.5.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

6.5.2 Scott Bader Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Scott Bader Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

6.5.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

6.6 AOC

6.6.1 AOC Corporation Information

6.6.2 AOC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 AOC Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 AOC Products Offered

6.6.5 AOC Recent Development

6.7 Nuplex Industries

6.6.1 Nuplex Industries Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nuplex Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nuplex Industries Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nuplex Industries Products Offered

6.7.5 Nuplex Industries Recent Development

6.8 Aliancys

6.8.1 Aliancys Corporation Information

6.8.2 Aliancys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Aliancys Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Aliancys Products Offered

6.8.5 Aliancys Recent Development

6.9 Interplastic

6.9.1 Interplastic Corporation Information

6.9.2 Interplastic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Interplastic Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Interplastic Products Offered

6.9.5 Interplastic Recent Development

6.10 Mader

6.10.1 Mader Corporation Information

6.10.2 Mader Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Mader Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Mader Products Offered

6.10.5 Mader Recent Development

6.11 Tomatec

6.11.1 Tomatec Corporation Information

6.11.2 Tomatec Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Tomatec Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Tomatec Products Offered

6.11.5 Tomatec Recent Development

6.12 Aromax Technolog

6.12.1 Aromax Technolog Corporation Information

6.12.2 Aromax Technolog Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Aromax Technolog Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Aromax Technolog Products Offered

6.12.5 Aromax Technolog Recent Development

6.13 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

6.13.1 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Products Offered

6.13.5 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Recent Development

6.14 Tianma Group

6.14.1 Tianma Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tianma Group Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Tianma Group Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Tianma Group Products Offered

6.14.5 Tianma Group Recent Development

6.15 Changzhou Heyu Chemical

6.15.1 Changzhou Heyu Chemical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Changzhou Heyu Chemical Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Changzhou Heyu Chemical Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Changzhou Heyu Chemical Products Offered

6.15.5 Changzhou Heyu Chemical Recent Development

6.16 Zhenjiang Leader Composite

6.16.1 Zhenjiang Leader Composite Corporation Information

6.16.2 Zhenjiang Leader Composite Gelcoat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Zhenjiang Leader Composite Gelcoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Zhenjiang Leader Composite Products Offered

6.16.5 Zhenjiang Leader Composite Recent Development

7 Gelcoat Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Gelcoat Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gelcoat

7.4 Gelcoat Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Gelcoat Distributors List

8.3 Gelcoat Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Gelcoat Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gelcoat by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gelcoat by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Gelcoat Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gelcoat by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gelcoat by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Gelcoat Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gelcoat by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gelcoat by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Gelcoat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Gelcoat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Gelcoat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Gelcoat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Gelcoat Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”