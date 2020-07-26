GFRP Composites Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global GFRP Composites market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GFRP Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GFRP Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GFRP Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GFRP Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GFRP Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GFRP Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GFRP Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GFRP Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GFRP Composites Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Chongqing Polycomp International, PPG Industries, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Taishan Fiberglass, Agy Holdings

Global GFRP Composites Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester

Global GFRP Composites Market Segmentation by Application: Wind Power Generation, Electrical Appliances, Pulp And Paper, Construction, Aerospace, Other

The GFRP Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GFRP Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GFRP Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 GFRP Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GFRP Composites

1.2 GFRP Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester

1.3 GFRP Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 GFRP Composites Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Wind Power Generation

1.3.3 Electrical Appliances

1.3.4 Pulp And Paper

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global GFRP Composites Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global GFRP Composites Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 GFRP Composites Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 GFRP Composites Industry

1.6 GFRP Composites Market Trends

2 Global GFRP Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global GFRP Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers GFRP Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 GFRP Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GFRP Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key GFRP Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global GFRP Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global GFRP Composites Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global GFRP Composites Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GFRP Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global GFRP Composites Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global GFRP Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GFRP Composites Business

6.1 Owens Corning

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Owens Corning GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

6.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

6.2 Jushi Group

6.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jushi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Jushi Group GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Jushi Group Products Offered

6.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

6.3 Chongqing Polycomp International

6.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Information

6.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Products Offered

6.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Recent Development

6.4 PPG Industries

6.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 PPG Industries GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.5 Johns Manville

6.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

6.5.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Johns Manville GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Johns Manville Products Offered

6.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

6.6 Saint-Gobain

6.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Saint-Gobain GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Saint-Gobain Products Offered

6.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

6.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

6.6.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nippon Sheet Glass GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Products Offered

6.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development

6.8 Taishan Fiberglass

6.8.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

6.8.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Taishan Fiberglass GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Taishan Fiberglass Products Offered

6.8.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

6.9 Agy Holdings

6.9.1 Agy Holdings Corporation Information

6.9.2 Agy Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Agy Holdings GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Agy Holdings Products Offered

6.9.5 Agy Holdings Recent Development

7 GFRP Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 GFRP Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GFRP Composites

7.4 GFRP Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 GFRP Composites Distributors List

8.3 GFRP Composites Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 GFRP Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of GFRP Composites by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GFRP Composites by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America GFRP Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe GFRP Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific GFRP Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America GFRP Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

