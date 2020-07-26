Aircraft Tire Market 2019 to 2025 Report with Market Trends, Market Size, Market Growth, Consumption and Growth Rate by Application, Types and Regions

According to a new market study, the global Aircraft Tire market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029). The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Aircraft Tire market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Aircraft Tire market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Aircraft Tire market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The report has forecasted that the demand for bias ply aircraft tires will be relatively high compared to radial ply aircraft tires. In 2017, bias ply aircraft tires worth over US$ 838 Mn have been sold in the global market. Advantage of bias ply in terms of stability, ground control, and surface resistance has driven their demand in the global aircraft tire market. The report further reveals that majority of aircraft tires will be sold for their use in narrowbody aircrafts. By the end of 2026, aircraft tires equipped to narrowbody aircrafts are estimated to bring in more US$ 950 Mn in terms of revenues. Medium or large widebody aircrafts, freighters, and defense and homeland security aircrafts will also showcase considerable traction in terms of adoption of aircraft tires.

The report has further revealed that aftermarket sales of aircraft tires will bring in the largest chunk of revenues in the global aircraft tire market. By the end of forecast period, global revenues procured from the aftermarket sales of aircraft tires are expected to touch US$ 1 Bn mark. The report also reveals that OEMs will represent a fast-growing sales channel in the global aircraft tire market, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Key players in the global aircraft tire market have been profiled in the report, which include Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, and Polymer Enterprises, Inc. These companies are expected to remain active in the overall expansion of the global aircraft tire market through 2026.

