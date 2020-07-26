Liquid Roofing Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Liquid Roofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Liquid Roofing Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Akzonobel, Sika, Kraton Performance Polymers, Gaf Materials, Johns Manville, Kemper System

Global Liquid Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Bituminous, Silicone Coatings

Global Liquid Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Industrial Facilities

The Liquid Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Liquid Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Roofing

1.2 Liquid Roofing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 PU/Acrylic Hybrids

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Bituminous

1.2.6 Silicone Coatings

1.3 Liquid Roofing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Roofing Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure

1.3.5 Industrial Facilities

1.4 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Liquid Roofing Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Liquid Roofing Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Liquid Roofing Industry

1.6 Liquid Roofing Market Trends

2 Global Liquid Roofing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Roofing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Liquid Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Roofing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Liquid Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Liquid Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Liquid Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Roofing Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 DowDuPont Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 Saint-Gobain

6.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Saint-Gobain Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Saint-Gobain Products Offered

6.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

6.4 3M

6.4.1 3M Corporation Information

6.4.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 3M Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 3M Products Offered

6.4.5 3M Recent Development

6.5 Akzonobel

6.5.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

6.5.2 Akzonobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Akzonobel Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Akzonobel Products Offered

6.5.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

6.6 Sika

6.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sika Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sika Products Offered

6.6.5 Sika Recent Development

6.7 Kraton Performance Polymers

6.6.1 Kraton Performance Polymers Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kraton Performance Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kraton Performance Polymers Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kraton Performance Polymers Products Offered

6.7.5 Kraton Performance Polymers Recent Development

6.8 Gaf Materials

6.8.1 Gaf Materials Corporation Information

6.8.2 Gaf Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Gaf Materials Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Gaf Materials Products Offered

6.8.5 Gaf Materials Recent Development

6.9 Johns Manville

6.9.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

6.9.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Johns Manville Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Johns Manville Products Offered

6.9.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

6.10 Kemper System

6.10.1 Kemper System Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kemper System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kemper System Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kemper System Products Offered

6.10.5 Kemper System Recent Development

7 Liquid Roofing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Liquid Roofing Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid Roofing

7.4 Liquid Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Liquid Roofing Distributors List

8.3 Liquid Roofing Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Liquid Roofing by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid Roofing by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Liquid Roofing by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid Roofing by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Liquid Roofing by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid Roofing by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

