Marine Coatings Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Marine Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries (US), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel (Denmark), Sherwin-Williams (US), Jotun (Norway), Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan), Nippon Paint (Japan), Kansai Paint (Japan), Axalta (US), BASF Coatings (Germany)

Global Marine Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Polyester, Fluoropolymer

Global Marine Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Cargo Ship, Passenger Ship, Boat, Other

The Marine Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Marine Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Coatings

1.2 Marine Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Acrylic

1.2.6 Polyester

1.2.7 Fluoropolymer

1.3 Marine Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marine Coatings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cargo Ship

1.3.3 Passenger Ship

1.3.4 Boat

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Marine Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Marine Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Marine Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Marine Coatings Industry

1.6 Marine Coatings Market Trends

2 Global Marine Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Marine Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Marine Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Marine Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Marine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Marine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Marine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Marine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Marine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Marine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Marine Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Marine Coatings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Marine Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Marine Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Marine Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Marine Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Coatings Business

6.1 PPG Industries (US)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 PPG Industries (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 PPG Industries (US) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 PPG Industries (US) Products Offered

6.1.5 PPG Industries (US) Recent Development

6.2 AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

6.2.1 AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Corporation Information

6.2.2 AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Products Offered

6.2.5 AkzoNobel (Netherlands) Recent Development

6.3 Hempel (Denmark)

6.3.1 Hempel (Denmark) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hempel (Denmark) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Hempel (Denmark) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Hempel (Denmark) Products Offered

6.3.5 Hempel (Denmark) Recent Development

6.4 Sherwin-Williams (US)

6.4.1 Sherwin-Williams (US) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sherwin-Williams (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sherwin-Williams (US) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sherwin-Williams (US) Products Offered

6.4.5 Sherwin-Williams (US) Recent Development

6.5 Jotun (Norway)

6.5.1 Jotun (Norway) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Jotun (Norway) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Jotun (Norway) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Jotun (Norway) Products Offered

6.5.5 Jotun (Norway) Recent Development

6.6 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

6.6.1 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan) Products Offered

6.6.5 Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan) Recent Development

6.7 Nippon Paint (Japan)

6.6.1 Nippon Paint (Japan) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nippon Paint (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nippon Paint (Japan) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Paint (Japan) Products Offered

6.7.5 Nippon Paint (Japan) Recent Development

6.8 Kansai Paint (Japan)

6.8.1 Kansai Paint (Japan) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kansai Paint (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kansai Paint (Japan) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kansai Paint (Japan) Products Offered

6.8.5 Kansai Paint (Japan) Recent Development

6.9 Axalta (US)

6.9.1 Axalta (US) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Axalta (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Axalta (US) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Axalta (US) Products Offered

6.9.5 Axalta (US) Recent Development

6.10 BASF Coatings (Germany)

6.10.1 BASF Coatings (Germany) Corporation Information

6.10.2 BASF Coatings (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 BASF Coatings (Germany) Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 BASF Coatings (Germany) Products Offered

6.10.5 BASF Coatings (Germany) Recent Development

7 Marine Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Marine Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Coatings

7.4 Marine Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Marine Coatings Distributors List

8.3 Marine Coatings Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Marine Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marine Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Marine Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Marine Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marine Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Marine Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Marine Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marine Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Marine Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Marine Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Marine Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

