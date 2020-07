Animal Healthcare Market Analysis Research and Trends Report for 2020-2027

According to a new market study, the global Animal Healthcare market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029). The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Animal Healthcare market over the assessment period.

Segmentation Assessment of the Animal Healthcare Market

Market Taxonomy

The global animal healthcare market has been segmented into:

Route of Administration:

Oral Tablets/Capsules Liquids Powders/Premix Others

Parenteral Liquids Powder for Injection Topical Solutions (Spot-on, Pour-on) Creams & Ointments Intramammary Preparations Others Others



Drug Type:

Anti-Infective Agents Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Anti-Fungal Anti-Viral

Anti-Inflammatory & Analgesic Agents

Parasiticides Endo-Parasiticides Ecto-Parasiticides Endectocides

Vaccines

Hormones & Substitutes

Nutritional Products

Others

Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Animal Type:

Companion Animals Cats Dogs Horse

Farm Animals Ruminants Swine Poultry



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

