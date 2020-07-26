Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Outlook With Industry Review and Forecasts

Latest Report on the Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market

MRRSE recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029). The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

Regional assessment

The region-wise assessment of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market provides an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics in each region and various factors that are likely to impact market growth.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders of the antibiotic susceptibility testing market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report include BD, Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Alifax, Liofilchem srl, bioMérieux SA, and Merck KgaA.

Chapter 16 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By Region

By region, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segregated into 7 major regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the antibiotic susceptibility testing market and market attractive analysis for individual regions as per market segment for product type, application, and end user.

Chapter 17 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By Product Type

The antibiotic susceptibility testing market by product type is segmented into instruments, software & services, and kits & reagents. By instruments, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is sub-segmented into automated broth microdilution systems, manual broth microdilution systems, and semi-automated broth microdilution systems. By software & services, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is sub-segmented into image & analysis software and installation services. By application, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segmented into sepsis, respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, meningitis & encephalitis, endocarditis, and others. By end user, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research laboratories.

Chapter 18 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research laboratories. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the antibiotic susceptibility testing market and market attractive analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 19 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

This section focuses on global market value analysis by segment. It also provides an absolute $ opportunity for the global market for antibiotic susceptibility testing.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter will help readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the antibiotic susceptibility testing market.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market: