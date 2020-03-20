The global Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Back office outsourcing is a cost-effective arrangement that helps organizations to save up to 30% of its operational costs. This cost efficiency is achieved because the outsourcing companies help enterprises to manage routine responsibilities at very minimal costs, which in turn, reduces their overhead liabilities. Back office outsourcing companies offer several benefits to the financial institutions such as access to specific domain knowledge, best practices, new ideas, and high-quality talent for data-related services. With such quality outsourcing services, the organizations are able to deliver projects in lesser time and at affordable prices.

A key growth driver for this market is the need for greater efficiency and productivity. Given the limited workforce and budget allocation, there are always few specific business operations that a company is not able to focus on properly. Expansion through outsourcing of these resource intensive back office functions, such as monitoring budgets, maintenance of database, fielding queries helps companies to refocus on activities that are integral to the company’s growth. Also, a huge chunk of the burden of employees is also brought down through the outsourcing of these administrative and procedural back office responsibilities. This, in turn, helps them to utilize the saved time in working towards core competencies of the company. One challenge that could hamper market growth is the high attrition levels and employee turnover in BPO companies.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Infosys

TCS

Attra Infotech

Birlasoft

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dell

eClerx

Endava

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Players

Small Players

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services Manufacturers

Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Back Office Outsourcing in Financial Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

