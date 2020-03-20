This report studies the global Back Office System Integration market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Back Office System Integration market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Back office operations include processes used by employees that help keep the business running. Accounting, finance, inventory, order fulfillment, distribution, and shipping are examples of back office systems. Back office systems can be manual or automated. Front office systems are focussed on customers and refer to activities such as sales, marketing and customer service. Effective integration of back office systems with e-commerce improves coordination with the front office resulting in better customer service and reduced duplication of effort by staff.

One trend which is boosting market growth is the emergence of e-commerce back office integration solutions. The ever-increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses globally has raised many concerns related to front-end and back-end IT systems. E-commerce software solutions require integration with enterprise system for the exchange of information related to inventory, billings, transaction details, and other information related to online shopping.

In 2017, the global Back Office System Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CGI

Consilia Technology

MuleSoft

NetSuite

SAP

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Back Office Infrastructure Integration

Enterprise Back Office Application Integration

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Back Office System Integration in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Back Office System Integration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Back Office System Integration Manufacturers

Back Office System Integration Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Back Office System Integration Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Back Office System Integration market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

