This report studies the global Ballistic Targeting System Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Ballistic Targeting System Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The ballistic targeting software (BTS) is extensively utilized by professional shooters, hunters, and military services, and is used for the training of all types of shooters, including hunters, snipers, and target shooters. Though the market for BTS software is small, it is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.

A trend which is expected to impact the market positively is the integration of Bluetooth and wireless technologies. According to the report, a key growth driver is the advantages offered by the ballistic targeting software in boosting firearm performance. Firearm performance is increased by using ballistic targeting system software, as the user can compare the trajectory and other parameters and take an informed shot. With this software, a shooter can aim with predicted accuracy, especially in the case of a moving object. The mobile applications for ballistics calculation are available at low price starting at $2. Therefore, this solution is proving to be cost effective as well. the Americas dominated this market and accounted for a market share of more than 65%. The presence of a significant number of hunters and shooters in the region will lead to the increased adoption of this software and technology.

In 2017, the global Ballistic Targeting System Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dexadine

JBM Ballistics

Lex Talus

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile

PCS and Laptops

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional Shooters

Hunters

Military Services

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Ballistic Targeting System Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ballistic Targeting System Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ballistic Targeting System Software Manufacturers

Ballistic Targeting System Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ballistic Targeting System Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ballistic Targeting System Software

1.1 Ballistic Targeting System Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Ballistic Targeting System Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Ballistic Targeting System Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Mobile

1.3.2 PCS and Laptops

1.4 Ballistic Targeting System Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Professional Shooters

1.4.2 Hunters

1.4.3 Military Services

Chapter Two: Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Ballistic Targeting System Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dexadine

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Ballistic Targeting System Software Re

Continued….

