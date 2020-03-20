The ‘ COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES market size forecast, 200+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

Global cocoa butter alternatives market has witnessed repetitive growth over the last few years, and it is estimated to reach USD 1.25 billion with registering a healthy CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

In the COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market, Key Players:

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan), Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Bunge Ltd. (U.S.), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), AAK AB (Sweden), Danisco A/S (Denmark), 3F Industries Ltd. (India), and Felda IFFCO Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

The Global COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

Cocoa butter alternatives market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of cocoa butter equivalents (CBE), cocoa butter replacers (CBR), and cocoa butter substitutes (CBS).

On the basis of source, the cocoa butter alternatives has segmented into shea, sal, kokum & mango kernel, illipe & palm kernel stearin, and others.

COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market: Insights

Lower production of cocoa beans has highly affected their prices, thereby experiencing surge. Further, rise in cocoa butter prices have compelled the manufacturers to incline towards alternatives that are cheaper and more readily available and those that are derived from natural sources. Cocoa butter alternatives majorly comprise of fats that are further segmented into three types including cocoa butter replacer (CBRs), cocoa butter equivalents (CBEs) and as cocoa butter substitutes (CBSs). In addition to the lower prices, the fatty acid compositions of cocoa butter alternatives are like that of cocoa butter and, they can be processed in the similar way as that of the later. In conclusion, the similar properties of cocoa butter alternatives create a lucrative market scenario for the manufacturers involved in the production of fats as cocoa butter alternatives.

Declining cocoa butter production has created immense opportunities for the manufacturers to develop potential cocoa butter alternatives and generate revenue through their product offerings. Oils and fats manufacturers are identified to be investing hugely in the R&D sector to develop novel products and introduce their product-line in the global market. Extensive research is carried out on plant-based as well as animal-based oils as alternatives to cocoa butter. For instance, Malaysian researchers studied mango seed fat and palm stearin as cocoa butter alternatives which could be used in chocolates for tropical countries as they can withstand high temperatures.

Regional Analysis:

The global cocoa butter alternatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the world. North America region is estimated to account for the significant market proportion in the global cocoa butter alternatives market and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. North America region is estimated to reach USD 555.7 million by the end of 2023 with registering a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high growth of 9.85% during the forecast period.

Informational Takeout from the Market Study:

The report COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market plans for different clear tools. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Questions answered in the COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES market research report:

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe COCOA BUTTER ALTERNATIVES Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

