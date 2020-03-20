This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

General Electric

Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Real-time Streaming Analytics Software

1.4.3 Security Solution Software

1.4.4 Data Management Software

1.4.5 Remote Monitoring System Software

1.4.6 Network Bandwidth Management Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Building and Home Automation

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

12.2.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Recent Development

12.3 General Electric

12.3.1 General Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.4 Google Inc.

12.4.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.4.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

12.5.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.7 Intel Corporation

12.7.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.8 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

12.8.1 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.8.4 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft Corporation

12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Oracle Corporation

12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.11 SAP SE

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

