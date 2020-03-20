This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
General Electric
Google Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Intel Corporation
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time Streaming Analytics Software
Security Solution Software
Data Management Software
Remote Monitoring System Software
Network Bandwidth Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Building and Home Automation
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Real-time Streaming Analytics Software
1.4.3 Security Solution Software
1.4.4 Data Management Software
1.4.5 Remote Monitoring System Software
1.4.6 Network Bandwidth Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Building and Home Automation
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size
2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
12.2.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Recent Development
12.3 General Electric
12.3.1 General Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.3.4 General Electric Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.4 Google Inc.
12.4.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
12.5.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.7 Intel Corporation
12.7.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.8 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
12.8.1 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.8.4 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Microsoft Corporation
12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Oracle Corporation
12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.11 SAP SE
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
