This report focuses on the global Building Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Building Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

United Technologies Corp.

IBM Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Delta Controls

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Buildingiq, Inc.

Lucid

Distech Controls Inc.

Gridpoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facility Management Software

Security Management Software

Energy Management Software

Infrastructure Management Software

Emergency Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Facility Management Software

1.4.3 Security Management Software

1.4.4 Energy Management Software

1.4.5 Infrastructure Management Software

1.4.6 Emergency Management Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Management Software Market Size

2.2 Building Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Building Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Building Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Building Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Building Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls International PLC

12.1.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Johnson Controls International PLC Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Johnson Controls International PLC Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Siemens AG

12.3.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric SE

12.4.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

12.5 United Technologies Corp.

12.5.1 United Technologies Corp. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 United Technologies Corp. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 United Technologies Corp. Recent Development

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

12.7.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Recent Development

12.8 Delta Controls

12.8.1 Delta Controls Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Delta Controls Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Delta Controls Recent Development

12.9 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

12.9.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Buildingiq, Inc.

12.10.1 Buildingiq, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Buildingiq, Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Buildingiq, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Lucid

12.12 Distech Controls Inc.

12.13 Gridpoint

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

