This report focuses on the global Building Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Building Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Johnson Controls International PLC
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SE
United Technologies Corp.
IBM Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Delta Controls
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Buildingiq, Inc.
Lucid
Distech Controls Inc.
Gridpoint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Facility Management Software
Security Management Software
Energy Management Software
Infrastructure Management Software
Emergency Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Facility Management Software
1.4.3 Security Management Software
1.4.4 Energy Management Software
1.4.5 Infrastructure Management Software
1.4.6 Emergency Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Management Software Market Size
2.2 Building Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Building Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Building Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Building Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Building Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Building Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Building Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Building Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Johnson Controls International PLC
12.1.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Johnson Controls International PLC Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Johnson Controls International PLC Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International Inc.
12.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Siemens AG
12.3.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.4 Schneider Electric SE
12.4.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.5 United Technologies Corp.
12.5.1 United Technologies Corp. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 United Technologies Corp. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 United Technologies Corp. Recent Development
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
12.7.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Recent Development
12.8 Delta Controls
12.8.1 Delta Controls Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Delta Controls Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Delta Controls Recent Development
12.9 Crestron Electronics, Inc.
12.9.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Buildingiq, Inc.
12.10.1 Buildingiq, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Buildingiq, Inc. Revenue in Building Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Buildingiq, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Lucid
12.12 Distech Controls Inc.
12.13 Gridpoint
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
