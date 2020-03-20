This report focuses on the global Aircraft Navigation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Navigation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Aircraft Navigation Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ROCKWELL COLLINS
MavTech
Airbox Aerospace
CGX
COPPERCHASE LIMITED
DYNON AVIONICS, INC.
Embention
GMV
IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA
KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL
Lehmann Aviation
LTB400 Aviation Software GmbH
M-click.aero
Adecs Airinfra
MikroKopter
NAVBLUE
NAVCANATM
NEXT INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA
RESA Airport Data Systems
Aibotix
SITA
SkyDemon
TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH
VNIIRA
Zamar AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D Software
3D Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Aircraft
Airport
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Navigation Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 2D Software
1.4.3 3D Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aircraft
1.5.3 Airport
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size
2.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Aircraft Navigation Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Aircraft Navigation Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Aircraft Navigation Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Aircraft Navigation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ROCKWELL COLLINS
12.1.1 ROCKWELL COLLINS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.1.4 ROCKWELL COLLINS Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ROCKWELL COLLINS Recent Development
12.2 MavTech
12.2.1 MavTech Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.2.4 MavTech Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MavTech Recent Development
12.3 Airbox Aerospace
12.3.1 Airbox Aerospace Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.3.4 Airbox Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Airbox Aerospace Recent Development
12.4 CGX
12.4.1 CGX Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.4.4 CGX Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CGX Recent Development
12.5 COPPERCHASE LIMITED
12.5.1 COPPERCHASE LIMITED Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.5.4 COPPERCHASE LIMITED Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 COPPERCHASE LIMITED Recent Development
12.6 DYNON AVIONICS, INC.
12.6.1 DYNON AVIONICS, INC. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.6.4 DYNON AVIONICS, INC. Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DYNON AVIONICS, INC. Recent Development
12.7 Embention
12.7.1 Embention Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.7.4 Embention Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Embention Recent Development
12.8 GMV
12.8.1 GMV Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.8.4 GMV Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GMV Recent Development
12.9 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA
12.9.1 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.9.4 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA Recent Development
12.10 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL
12.10.1 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Aircraft Navigation Software Introduction
12.10.4 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Revenue in Aircraft Navigation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 KONGSBERG GEOSPATIAL Recent Development
12.11 Lehmann Aviation
12.12 LTB400 Aviation Software GmbH
12.13 M-click.aero
12.14 Adecs Airinfra
12.15 MikroKopter
12.16 NAVBLUE
12.17 NAVCANATM
12.18 NEXT INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI SPA
12.19 RESA Airport Data Systems
12.20 Aibotix
12.21 SITA
12.22 SkyDemon
12.23 TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH
12.24 VNIIRA
12.25 Zamar AG
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
