This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312445
The key players covered in this study
Intel Corporation
ADLINK Technology, Inc.
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Juniper Networks, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Nokia Corporation
PeerApp, Inc.
Saguna Networks Ltd.
SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
Vasona Networks
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
4G
5G
Wi-Max
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment
Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-edge-computing-mec-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 4G
1.4.3 5G
1.4.4 Wi-Max
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Media & Entertainment
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 BFSI
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size
2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in India
10.3 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel Corporation
12.1.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.2 ADLINK Technology, Inc.
12.2.1 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.2.4 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
12.3.1 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.3.4 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Juniper Networks, Inc.
12.4.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.4.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Nokia Corporation
12.6.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.6.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development
12.7 PeerApp, Inc.
12.7.1 PeerApp, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.7.4 PeerApp, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PeerApp, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Saguna Networks Ltd.
12.8.1 Saguna Networks Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.8.4 Saguna Networks Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Saguna Networks Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
12.9.1 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.9.4 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Vasona Networks
12.10.1 Vasona Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction
12.10.4 Vasona Networks Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Vasona Networks Recent Development
12.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.12 ZTE Corporation
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312445
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155