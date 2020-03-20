This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Vasona Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 4G

1.4.3 5G

1.4.4 Wi-Max

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 BFSI

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size

2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel Corporation

12.1.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.2 ADLINK Technology, Inc.

12.2.1 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.2.4 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ADLINK Technology, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

12.3.1 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.3.4 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Juniper Networks, Inc.

12.4.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.4.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 IBM Corporation

12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Nokia Corporation

12.6.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.6.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development

12.7 PeerApp, Inc.

12.7.1 PeerApp, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.7.4 PeerApp, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 PeerApp, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Saguna Networks Ltd.

12.8.1 Saguna Networks Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.8.4 Saguna Networks Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Saguna Networks Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

12.9.1 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.9.4 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Vasona Networks

12.10.1 Vasona Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Introduction

12.10.4 Vasona Networks Revenue in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Vasona Networks Recent Development

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.12 ZTE Corporation

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

