This report focuses on the global Financial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Financial Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Deloitte
Microsoft
SAP
Oracle
Microstrategy
Symphony Teleca
Fico
Tableau Software
Hitachi Consulting
Teradata Corp
SAS
Tibco
Information Builders
Rosslyn Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Assets & Liability
Budgetary Control
General Ledger
Payables
Receivables
Profitability
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Financial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Financial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Financial Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Financial Analytics Market Size
2.2 Financial Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Financial Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Financial Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Financial Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Financial Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Financial Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Financial Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Financial Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Financial Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Financial Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Financial Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
