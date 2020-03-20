This report focuses on the global Dock and Yard Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dock and Yard Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Dock and Yard Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Manhattan associates
Kelley Entrematic
Epicor Software Corp.
Royal 4 Systems
Oracle Corporation
Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Softeon
4sight Solution
C3 Solutions
Zebra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Grocery
Parcel Post
Retailing
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dock and Yard Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dock and Yard Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
1.4.3 Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dock and Yard Management System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Grocery
1.5.4 Parcel Post
1.5.5 Retailing
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dock and Yard Management System Market Size
2.2 Dock and Yard Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Dock and Yard Management System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Dock and Yard Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Dock and Yard Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Dock and Yard Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Dock and Yard Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Dock and Yard Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in China
7.3 China Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in India
10.3 India Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Dock and Yard Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Dock and Yard Management System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Dock and Yard Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Manhattan associates
12.1.1 Manhattan associates Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.1.4 Manhattan associates Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Manhattan associates Recent Development
12.2 Kelley Entrematic
12.2.1 Kelley Entrematic Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Kelley Entrematic Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kelley Entrematic Recent Development
12.3 Epicor Software Corp.
12.3.1 Epicor Software Corp. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Epicor Software Corp. Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Epicor Software Corp. Recent Development
12.4 Royal Chapter Four: Systems
12.4.1 Royal Chapter Four: Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.4.4 Royal Chapter Four: Systems Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Royal Chapter Four: Systems Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Descartes Systems Group Inc.
12.6.1 Descartes Systems Group Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Descartes Systems Group Inc. Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Descartes Systems Group Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Softeon
12.7.1 Softeon Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Softeon Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Softeon Recent Development
12.8 4sight Solution
12.8.1 4sight Solution Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.8.4 4sight Solution Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 4sight Solution Recent Development
12.9 CChapter Three: Solutions
12.9.1 CChapter Three: Solutions Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.9.4 CChapter Three: Solutions Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 CChapter Three: Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Zebra
12.10.1 Zebra Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dock and Yard Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Zebra Revenue in Dock and Yard Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zebra Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
