This report focuses on the global Hazardous Waste Material Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hazardous Waste Material Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Hazardous Waste Material Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Clean Harbors Inc
Daniels Sharpsmart Inc
Republic Services Inc
Stericycle Inc
Suez Environnement SA
Veolia Environment SA
Biomedical Waste Solutions
Waste Management Inc
Remondis Medison
Sharps Compliance Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sharps
Pharmaceutical Waste
E-waste
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Onsite
Offsite
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hazardous Waste Material Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hazardous Waste Material Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hazardous Waste Material Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Sharps
1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Waste
1.4.4 E-waste
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Onsite
1.5.3 Offsite
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size
2.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hazardous Waste Material Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hazardous Waste Material Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Hazardous Waste Material Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Hazardous Waste Material Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Clean Harbors Inc
12.1.1 Clean Harbors Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.1.4 Clean Harbors Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Clean Harbors Inc Recent Development
12.2 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc
12.2.1 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.2.4 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc Recent Development
12.3 Republic Services Inc
12.3.1 Republic Services Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.3.4 Republic Services Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Republic Services Inc Recent Development
12.4 Stericycle Inc
12.4.1 Stericycle Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.4.4 Stericycle Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Stericycle Inc Recent Development
12.5 Suez Environnement SA
12.5.1 Suez Environnement SA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.5.4 Suez Environnement SA Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Suez Environnement SA Recent Development
12.6 Veolia Environment SA
12.6.1 Veolia Environment SA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.6.4 Veolia Environment SA Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Veolia Environment SA Recent Development
12.7 Biomedical Waste Solutions
12.7.1 Biomedical Waste Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.7.4 Biomedical Waste Solutions Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Biomedical Waste Solutions Recent Development
12.8 Waste Management Inc
12.8.1 Waste Management Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.8.4 Waste Management Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Waste Management Inc Recent Development
12.9 Remondis Medison
12.9.1 Remondis Medison Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.9.4 Remondis Medison Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Remondis Medison Recent Development
12.10 Sharps Compliance Inc
12.10.1 Sharps Compliance Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hazardous Waste Material Management Introduction
12.10.4 Sharps Compliance Inc Revenue in Hazardous Waste Material Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sharps Compliance Inc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
