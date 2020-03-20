This report focuses on the global Automotive Financing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Financing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Automotive Financing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bank of America

Ally Financial

Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific

HDFC Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of India

Bank of China

Capital One

Wells Fargo

Standard Bank

Banco Bradesco Financiamentos

Toyota Financial Services

BNP Paribas

Volkswagen Finance

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OEMS

Banks

Financial Institutions

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Loan

Lease

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Financing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Financing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Financing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Financing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 OEMS

1.4.3 Banks

1.4.4 Financial Institutions

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Financing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Loan

1.5.3 Lease

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Financing Market Size

2.2 Automotive Financing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Financing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Financing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Financing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Financing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Financing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Financing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Financing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Financing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Financing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automotive Financing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automotive Financing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in China

7.3 China Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in India

10.3 India Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automotive Financing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Automotive Financing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automotive Financing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automotive Financing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Bank of America

12.1.1 Bank of America Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.1.4 Bank of America Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Bank of America Recent Development

12.2 Ally Financial

12.2.1 Ally Financial Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.2.4 Ally Financial Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ally Financial Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.3.4 Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific Recent Development

12.4 HDFC Bank

12.4.1 HDFC Bank Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.4.4 HDFC Bank Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HDFC Bank Recent Development

12.5 HSBC

12.5.1 HSBC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.5.4 HSBC Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 HSBC Recent Development

12.6 Industrial and Commercial Bank of India

12.6.1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of India Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.6.4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of India Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of India Recent Development

12.7 Bank of China

12.7.1 Bank of China Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.7.4 Bank of China Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bank of China Recent Development

12.8 Capital One

12.8.1 Capital One Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.8.4 Capital One Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Capital One Recent Development

12.9 Wells Fargo

12.9.1 Wells Fargo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.9.4 Wells Fargo Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Wells Fargo Recent Development

12.10 Standard Bank

12.10.1 Standard Bank Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive Financing Introduction

12.10.4 Standard Bank Revenue in Automotive Financing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Standard Bank Recent Development

12.11 Banco Bradesco Financiamentos

12.12 Toyota Financial Services

12.13 BNP Paribas

12.14 Volkswagen Finance

12.15 Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

