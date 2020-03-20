This report focuses on the global Managed Mobility Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Mobility Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Managed Mobility Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312450

The key players covered in this study

Accenture PLC

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services

IBM Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

AT&T, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Orange S.A.

Telefonica S.A.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Support & Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Retail

Financial Services

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Mobility Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Mobility Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Mobility Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-mobility-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Device Management

1.4.3 Application Management

1.4.4 Security Management

1.4.5 Support & Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Logistics and Transportation

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Financial Services

1.5.7 Telecom and IT

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 Travel and Hospitality

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size

2.2 Managed Mobility Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed Mobility Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed Mobility Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed Mobility Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Mobility Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture PLC

12.1.1 Accenture PLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services

12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Vodafone Group PLC

12.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC Recent Development

12.5 AT&T, Inc.

12.5.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.5.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.7.1 Fujitsu Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fujitsu Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Wipro Ltd.

12.8.1 Wipro Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.8.4 Wipro Ltd. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Wipro Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Orange S.A.

12.9.1 Orange S.A. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.9.4 Orange S.A. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Orange S.A. Recent Development

12.10 Telefonica S.A.

12.10.1 Telefonica S.A. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction

12.10.4 Telefonica S.A. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Telefonica S.A. Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312450

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155