This report focuses on the global Managed Mobility Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Mobility Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Managed Mobility Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture PLC
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services
IBM Corporation
Vodafone Group PLC
AT&T, Inc.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Fujitsu Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
Orange S.A.
Telefonica S.A.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Management
Application Management
Security Management
Support & Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Logistics and Transportation
Retail
Financial Services
Telecom and IT
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed Mobility Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed Mobility Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Mobility Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Device Management
1.4.3 Application Management
1.4.4 Security Management
1.4.5 Support & Maintenance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Logistics and Transportation
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Financial Services
1.5.7 Telecom and IT
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Travel and Hospitality
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size
2.2 Managed Mobility Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Managed Mobility Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Managed Mobility Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed Mobility Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Mobility Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Managed Mobility Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Managed Mobility Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture PLC
12.1.1 Accenture PLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services
12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Vodafone Group PLC
12.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC Recent Development
12.5 AT&T, Inc.
12.5.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.5.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Deutsche Telekom AG
12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.
12.7.1 Fujitsu Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Wipro Ltd.
12.8.1 Wipro Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.8.4 Wipro Ltd. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Wipro Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Orange S.A.
12.9.1 Orange S.A. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.9.4 Orange S.A. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Orange S.A. Recent Development
12.10 Telefonica S.A.
12.10.1 Telefonica S.A. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed Mobility Service Introduction
12.10.4 Telefonica S.A. Revenue in Managed Mobility Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Telefonica S.A. Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
