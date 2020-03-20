According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Shoes market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1285.9 million by 2025, from $ 1174.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Shoes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Tennis Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Hard-court Tennis Shoes
Clay-court Tennis Shoes
Grass-court Tennis Shoes
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Male
Female
Children
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nike
Lining
Adidas
K-Swiss
Wilson
Asics
Mizuno
Puma
Dunlop
New balance
Babolat
Diadora
Fila
Reebok
Yonex
Peak
Joma
Lotto
Skechers
Head
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tennis Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tennis Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tennis Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tennis Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tennis Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tennis Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tennis Shoes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hard-court Tennis Shoes
2.2.2 Clay-court Tennis Shoes
2.2.3 Grass-court Tennis Shoes
2.3 Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tennis Shoes Segment by Application
2.4.1 Male
2.4.2 Female
2.4.3 Children
2.5 Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tennis Shoes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Tennis Shoes by Company
3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Tennis Shoes Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tennis Shoes by Regions
4.1 Tennis Shoes by Regions
4.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Tennis Shoes Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tennis Shoes by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Tennis Shoes Distributors
10.3 Tennis Shoes Customer
11 Global Tennis Shoes Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Tennis Shoes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Nike
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.1.3 Nike Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Nike Latest Developments
12.2 Lining
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.2.3 Lining Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Lining Latest Developments
12.3 Adidas
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.3.3 Adidas Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Adidas Latest Developments
12.4 K-Swiss
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.4.3 K-Swiss Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 K-Swiss Latest Developments
12.5 Wilson
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.5.3 Wilson Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Wilson Latest Developments
12.6 Asics
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.6.3 Asics Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Asics Latest Developments
12.7 Mizuno
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.7.3 Mizuno Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Mizuno Latest Developments
12.8 Puma
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.8.3 Puma Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Puma Latest Developments
12.9 Dunlop
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.9.3 Dunlop Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dunlop Latest Developments
12.10 New balance
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.10.3 New balance Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 New balance Latest Developments
12.11 Babolat
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.11.3 Babolat Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Babolat Latest Developments
12.12 Diadora
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.12.3 Diadora Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Diadora Latest Developments
12.13 Fila
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.13.3 Fila Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Fila Latest Developments
12.14 Reebok
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.14.3 Reebok Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Reebok Latest Developments
12.15 Yonex
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.15.3 Yonex Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Yonex Latest Developments
12.16 Peak
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.16.3 Peak Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Peak Latest Developments
12.17 Joma
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.17.3 Joma Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Joma Latest Developments
12.18 Lotto
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.18.3 Lotto Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Lotto Latest Developments
12.19 Skechers
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.19.3 Skechers Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Skechers Latest Developments
12.20 Head
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered
12.20.3 Head Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Head Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
