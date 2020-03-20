According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Shoes market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1285.9 million by 2025, from $ 1174.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Shoes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tennis Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hard-court Tennis Shoes

Clay-court Tennis Shoes

Grass-court Tennis Shoes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Male

Female

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Lining

Adidas

K-Swiss

Wilson

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Dunlop

New balance

Babolat

Diadora

Fila

Reebok

Yonex

Peak

Joma

Lotto

Skechers

Head

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tennis Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tennis Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Tennis Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Tennis Shoes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hard-court Tennis Shoes

2.2.2 Clay-court Tennis Shoes

2.2.3 Grass-court Tennis Shoes

2.3 Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Tennis Shoes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Male

2.4.2 Female

2.4.3 Children

2.5 Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Tennis Shoes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Tennis Shoes by Company

3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Tennis Shoes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tennis Shoes by Regions

4.1 Tennis Shoes by Regions

4.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Tennis Shoes Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tennis Shoes by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Tennis Shoes Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Tennis Shoes Distributors

10.3 Tennis Shoes Customer

11 Global Tennis Shoes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Tennis Shoes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Tennis Shoes Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Nike

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.1.3 Nike Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Nike Latest Developments

12.2 Lining

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.2.3 Lining Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Lining Latest Developments

12.3 Adidas

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.3.3 Adidas Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.4 K-Swiss

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.4.3 K-Swiss Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 K-Swiss Latest Developments

12.5 Wilson

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.5.3 Wilson Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Wilson Latest Developments

12.6 Asics

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.6.3 Asics Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Asics Latest Developments

12.7 Mizuno

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.7.3 Mizuno Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Mizuno Latest Developments

12.8 Puma

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.8.3 Puma Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Puma Latest Developments

12.9 Dunlop

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.9.3 Dunlop Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Dunlop Latest Developments

12.10 New balance

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.10.3 New balance Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 New balance Latest Developments

12.11 Babolat

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.11.3 Babolat Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Babolat Latest Developments

12.12 Diadora

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.12.3 Diadora Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Diadora Latest Developments

12.13 Fila

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.13.3 Fila Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Fila Latest Developments

12.14 Reebok

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.14.3 Reebok Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Reebok Latest Developments

12.15 Yonex

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.15.3 Yonex Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Yonex Latest Developments

12.16 Peak

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.16.3 Peak Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Peak Latest Developments

12.17 Joma

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.17.3 Joma Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Joma Latest Developments

12.18 Lotto

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.18.3 Lotto Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Lotto Latest Developments

12.19 Skechers

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.19.3 Skechers Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Skechers Latest Developments

12.20 Head

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Tennis Shoes Product Offered

12.20.3 Head Tennis Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Head Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

