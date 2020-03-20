According to this study, over the next five years the Fermented Food and Ingredients market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 49190 million by 2025, from $ 38330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fermented Food and Ingredients business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4214098
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fermented Food and Ingredients market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Fermented Food and Ingredients value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Dairy Products
Fermented Beverages
Confectionery & Bakery
Meat and Fish
Fermented Vegetables & Fruits
Food Flavors and Ingredients, etc.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Danone
Hain Celestial
Nestlé
General Mills
KeVita (PepsiCo)
Kraft Heinz
DSM
FrieslandCampina
Unilever
Cargill
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fermented Food and Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fermented Food and Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fermented Food and Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fermented Food and Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fermented Food and Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fermented-food-and-ingredients-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Segment by Type
2.2.1 Dairy Products
2.2.2 Fermented Beverages
2.2.3 Confectionery & Bakery
2.2.4 Meat and Fish
2.2.5 Fermented Vegetables & Fruits
2.2.6 Food Flavors and Ingredients, etc.
2.3 Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Fermented Food and Ingredients Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
2.4.2 Specialty Stores
2.4.3 Online Stores
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients by Company
3.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Fermented Food and Ingredients Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fermented Food and Ingredients by Regions
4.1 Fermented Food and Ingredients by Regions
4.2 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Distributors
10.3 Fermented Food and Ingredients Customer
11 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Forecast
11.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Danone
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.1.3 Danone Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Danone Latest Developments
12.2 Hain Celestial
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.2.3 Hain Celestial Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hain Celestial Latest Developments
12.3 Nestlé
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.3.3 Nestlé Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Nestlé Latest Developments
12.4 General Mills
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.4.3 General Mills Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 General Mills Latest Developments
12.5 KeVita (PepsiCo)
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.5.3 KeVita (PepsiCo) Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 KeVita (PepsiCo) Latest Developments
12.6 Kraft Heinz
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.6.3 Kraft Heinz Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kraft Heinz Latest Developments
12.7 DSM
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.7.3 DSM Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 DSM Latest Developments
12.8 FrieslandCampina
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.8.3 FrieslandCampina Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 FrieslandCampina Latest Developments
12.9 Unilever
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.9.3 Unilever Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Unilever Latest Developments
12.10 Cargill
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Fermented Food and Ingredients Product Offered
12.10.3 Cargill Fermented Food and Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Cargill Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4214098
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155