According to this study, over the next five years the Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15430 million by 2025, from $ 13380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fishing Equipment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Fishing Equipment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Wright & McGill

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Globeride(Daiwa)

Johnson Outdoors

Dongmi Fishing

Cabela’s Inc

Johshuya Co.

Tiemco

Beilun Haibo

Preston Innovations

Pokee Fishing

Tica Fishing

Gamakatsu

O. Mustad & Son

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

St. Croix Rods

AFTCO Mfg.

Barfilon Fishing

Okuma Fishing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fishing Equipment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fishing Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fishing Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Fishing Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rods, Reels and Components

2.2.2 Rods, Reels and Components

2.2.3 Lures, Files, Baits

2.2.4 Terminal Tackle

2.2.5 Electronics

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fishing Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Freshwater Fishing

2.4.2 Saltwater Fishing

2.5 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Fishing Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Fishing Equipment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fishing Equipment by Regions

4.1 Fishing Equipment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fishing Equipment by Countries

7.2 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fishing Equipment Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Fishing Equipment Market Forecast

10.1 Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Fishing Equipment Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.1.3 Newell (Jarden Corporation) Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Newell (Jarden Corporation) News

11.2 Wright & McGill

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.2.3 Wright & McGill Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Wright & McGill News

11.3 Shimano

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.3.3 Shimano Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Shimano News

11.4 Rapala VMC Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.4.3 Rapala VMC Corporation Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Rapala VMC Corporation News

11.5 Weihai Guangwei Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Group Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Group News

11.6 Globeride(Daiwa)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.6.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Globeride(Daiwa) News

11.7 Johnson Outdoors

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.7.3 Johnson Outdoors Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Johnson Outdoors News

11.8 Dongmi Fishing

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.8.3 Dongmi Fishing Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Dongmi Fishing News

11.9 Cabela’s Inc

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.9.3 Cabela’s Inc Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Cabela’s Inc News

11.10 Johshuya Co.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Fishing Equipment Product Offered

11.10.3 Johshuya Co. Fishing Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Johshuya Co. News

11.11 Tiemco

11.12 Beilun Haibo

11.13 Preston Innovations

11.14 Pokee Fishing

11.15 Tica Fishing

11.16 Gamakatsu

11.17 O. Mustad & Son

11.18 DUEL(YO-ZURI)

11.19 St. Croix Rods

11.20 AFTCO Mfg.

11.21 Barfilon Fishing

11.22 Okuma Fishing

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

