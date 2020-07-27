Smart Water Grid Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2023

Latest Report on the Global Smart Water Grid Market

MRRSE recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Smart Water Grid market during the forecast period (2019-2029). The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Smart Water Grid market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Smart Water Grid in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Smart Water Grid market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

Regional assessment

The region-wise assessment of the Smart Water Grid market provides an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics in each region and various factors that are likely to impact market growth.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Smart Water Grid market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global smart water grid market are making huge investments in research and development activities, with an aim of developing new & better control and automated smart water grids integrated with analytical & ICT software. This will further minimize the risk related to monitor theft & tinkering, and reduce the water distribution costs. Data fortification has gained increased interest among these players, as demands are becoming more personal & subtle. In addition, cost efficiency will continue to be a primary consideration for commercial and household administration solutions.

FMI’s report has profiled key players actively operating in the global smart water grids market, which include Xinapse Systems Ltd, Prezi Inc., ICT, co., Ltd., Wetsus, The Whitmore Group, ABB Group, Arqiva, Toshiba Corporation, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Schneider Electric, Badger Meter, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd., and Siemens AG.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Smart Water Grid market over the forecast period

Key developments in the current Smart Water Grid market landscape

