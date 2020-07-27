Covid-19 Impact on Pediatric Vaccines Market Research and Development: Global Forecast till 2025

Pediatric Vaccines Market Synopsis

The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is expected to register 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2025) to prevent diseases, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Vaccines administered to children to prevent them from several infectious and non-infectious diseases are referred to as pediatric vaccines. They are either heat-killed or inactivated viruses which lose their pathogenicity. These inactivated antigens stimulate the immune system so that they can produce antibodies against the infected virus.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Potential and Pitfalls

Various pediatric vaccines available in the market are hepatitis B antibody, flu immunization, meningococcal immunization, pneumococcal immunization, rotavirus immunization, Hib antibody, polio antibody, and MMR immunization. With growing economic growth, rising awareness associated with the benefits of vaccination in prevention of diseases, and favorable reimbursement, the global market for pediatric vaccine is anticipated to flourish during the estimated period. The growing collaboration of local manufacturers with the major market players to deliver high-quality vaccines in the remote areas are further considered to foster the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key factors boosting the global market. Infants are more prone to severe diseases, and therefore vaccination plays an important role in their prevention.

On the flip side, availability of biosimilars at low rates, limited access to health care services in under-developed and developing countries, and low healthcare spending are some of the major factors restraining the market growth. Moreover, low accessibility to remote areas, increasing cost of vaccines, and less medical coverage for pediatric vaccination are some of the other factors hindering the market growth.

Avail Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5779



Pediatric Vaccines Market Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global pediatric vaccines market are Zydus Cadila (India), S K Chemicals (South Korea), AstraZeneca (UK), Bio Med (India), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), Bharat Biotech (India), Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (China), Sinovac Biotech (China), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Nuron (U.S.), CSL Limited (Australia), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Protein Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Dynavax Technologies (U.S.), LG Life Sciences (India), Kaketsuken (U.S.), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (U.S.), Crucell (Netherlands), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Grifols (Spain), Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals (India), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Panacea Biotec (India), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Novartis AG (Switerzland), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), bioCSL Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan), MedImmune LLC (U.S.), Indian Immunologicals (India), Baxter International (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) and others.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Industry Updates

October 31, 2018: According to the Kalorama Information, this flu season’s vaccine market will be once again influenced by the nasal spray vaccines. Flu vaccines are approved as per the age group of people. The vaccines vary from children as young as six months to use in adults with 65 years’ age.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Segmental Analysis

The global pediatric vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of technology, type, route of administration, disease indication, and region.

By mode of type, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into multivalent vaccines, monovalent vaccines, and others.

By mode of technology, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into conjugate vaccines, dendritic cells vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, synthetic vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. Among these, the conjugate vaccines segment is likely to dominate the market owing to the increasing prevalence of meningococcal and pneumococcal infections.

By mode of disease indication, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into hepatitis, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), rotavirus, polio, combination vaccines, varicella, pneumococcal disease, haemophilus influenza type B, influenza, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), and others.

By mode of route of administration, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into subcutaneous administration, intramuscular administration, oral administration, and others.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Regional Insights

Geographically, the pediatric vaccines market span across regions namely, Europe, America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Among all the regions, America is considered to hold the largest market share and is likely to maintain its dominance during the assessment period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing initiatives taken by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in order to minimize the occurrence rate of infectious diseases

Europe is presumed to register a significant growth rate owing to the superior government spending like the National Health Service for the deployment of medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pediatric-vaccines-market-5779



Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the increasing healthcare sector in the leading regions such as India and China. The Middle East and African region are also likely to expand at a steady pace due to extensive research and development activities coupled with the development in the healthcare infrastructure in this region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.