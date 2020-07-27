Covid19 Impact on Denture Adhesive Market 2020, Trends, Demand by Top Leaders, Analysis to Forecast by 2021

Denture Adhesive Market Information: By Product (Cream and Adhesive Pads), by Type of Ingredients (Adhesive Agents), by Application (Maxillofacial Defects), by Etching Technique (Total-Etch), by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2021

The Global Dental Adhesive Market is driven by some of the leading players operating in the market including Ultradent Products Inc., Baxter International, Fixodent, Stryker Corporation, Procter and Gamble, DENTSPLY International, Colgate, Sea bond and 3M. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds their strategies helping them to keep ahead in the market.

Global Denture Adhesive Markets – Overview

Denture Adhesive is applied to the fitting surface of dentures to keep dentures in place during normal daily activity. The material reacts with the natural saliva in the mouth and swells to create an adhesion between the denture and the gum improving the retention and stability of denture wearing. Denture adhesive can improve the fit of full or partial dentures.

Well-fitting dentures usually do not need adhesive to help to stay in, but many people still use it for a sense of security or to be confident about their dentures’ fit. Besides, getting the dentures refitted costs substantially. The right denture adhesive can drastically cut down on dental visits. Hence nearly half of the denture wearers use denture adhesive. Resultantly, Dental Adhesives are garnering a huge prominence and demand globally.

Considering the rapid market expansion, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report, asserts that the global Dental Adhesive market is forecasted to grow exponentially by 2021, registering a staggering CAGR during the review period. Increasing awareness towards the benefits of keeping good oral hygiene and healthcare is allowing the market to grow leaps and bound.

A major chunk of the increased demand of denture adhesives is attributed to the increasing aging population in the world as it is much more likely that the geriatric (aging) populace would need the dental procedures more. Additionally, expansion of the wound care management factor is anticipated to provide impetus to the growth of Denture Adhesives market.

Dental adhesives come in powders, pastes, and strips. But People choose one with that suits their comfort, bond strength, ease of use, and budget. An underlying problem with the most denture adhesives is that they are water-soluble and are diluted and swallowed when users eat or drink, as well as by natural saliva production. Also, some denture adhesive products contain zinc to provide the greater strength of adhesion.

However, chronic excessive intake of zinc can adversely affect general health. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with a range of adhesives that are not only Zinc free but are also water insoluble. Such Dental Adhesives appear to provide considerably better retention than the others. Recent Trends in the Denture Adhesives market indicate towards a substantial growth in the Denture Adhesives market.

Increasing number of dentists and caregivers, growing awareness regarding healthcare are some of the key growth influencers for the Denture Adhesives market. Advancement in technology, new developing techniques can also result in the growth of the Denture Adhesives market.

Global Denture Adhesive Markets – Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive Denture Adhesive market appears fragmented with the several large and small key players along with the new entrants forming the competitive landscape. Substantial investments are made into R&D activities to develop technically advanced kits. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include product launch, agreement & partnership, acquisition, and expansion.

Owning state of the art manufacturing facilities and strong sales and distribution network are another key strategies helping the key players to gain the leadership position in the market. Flourishing markets in some of the developing countries of APAC such as China, and India, create additional opportunities, attracting manufacturers from the developed region.

Industry/ Innovations/ Related News:

June 5, 2018 – Engineers at TWI (UK), one of the leading global independent research and technology organization involved in engineering processes as applied materials, published the study of a machine they designed, developed and manufactured to test denture adhesives. The machine named as – ADAM (The electro-mechanical Articulated Denture Adhesive Monitoring) can simulate the chewing actions of the human mouth by mimicking a mouth-like environment (e.g. temperature, humidity and bite force), which leads to save time during the research and testing of dental adhesives, offering detailed quantitative and qualitative information(Test results)

Global Denture Adhesive Markets – Segments

MRFR has Denture Adhesive Market can be segmented into three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Types : Comprises Paste, Powder and Stripes (patch)

By End-User : Comprises Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Institutions.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Denture Adhesive Markets – Geographical Analysis

Globally, the North America market dominates the Denture Adhesive market. Factors such as the increasing geriatric populace, well-spread awareness among people towards the oral hygiene and healthcare along with the technological advancement and augmenting uptake of the material drive the market growth in the region.

Simultaneously, the presence of the leading global players in the region is some of the key factor substantiating the growth of the regional market. Witnessing a widening uptake across the region, the North America market for Denture Adhesive is likely to continue its dominance throughout the assessment period. The North American dental adhesive market significantly contributing to the GDP is expected to register a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

The Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for Denture Adhesive owing to the proliferation of healthcare sector, the presence of well-established players and growing healthcare expenditures in the region. Indeed, the resurging economy is the main driving force increasing the market value in the region. The Europe healthcare industry is currently booming given the increasing number of medical professionals and growing awareness in the region.

The Asia Pacific Denture Adhesive market emerging as the fastest growing market accounts for a substantial market share on the global platform. Factors such as the proliferation of healthcare sector in populous countries such as India and China substantiate the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, factors such as augmenting demand for high standards and high-quality dental consumables along with the growing aging population technological advancement are estimated to increase the market scope, boosting the demand for Denture Adhesives in the region.

