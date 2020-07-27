Micro Server Market Global Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2023 | COVID-19 Impact

Market Highlights

After the COVID 19 outbreak upended thousands of businesses and market shares globally, the global microserver market 2020 is looking firm and streamlining with higher shares in the forecasted period 2017-2023. Upon Market Research Future’s latest study, the global market for high-speed cameras might reposition and expand at a growth rate of 43% during the same year frame, with valuing in a higher note.

Top Impacting Factors

The embracing of machine-to-machine learning and IoT-enabled devices has created the need for more cloud-based services, thus, fuelling the microserver market at a global level. Some of the critical factors that are motivating the micro-server market are the low power consumption, low cost of these servers, and small form factors. Owing to these advantages of micro-servers, there is mounting adoption for them areas like hospitals, data centers, and the retail industry.

Micro-servers are usually based on small form factor, and micro-servers system on a chip (SoC) boards pack the CPU, memory is incorporated on a single integrated circuit. The compact size of the boards allows firmly packed clusters of micro-servers to be built to save physical space in the data center. Also, various enterprises are using various data analytics software, which can help them to make essential business-related decisions. Due to this, assorted enterprises are investing significantly in the data center infrastructure, and microservers are predictable to be an essential part of the infrastructure.

The ability to tailor as per the specified computing task is anticipated to bring novel opportunities for the micro-server market in the forecasted period. As the technology matures, micro-servers are customized to more specific computing workloads, such as running industry-specific software as a service application.

Unfamiliarity, the factor of lack of clarity about the workloads, and the rise of virtualization could pose challenges for the micro-servers market in the coming years. Micro-servers convey an innovative kind of hardware and smaller form factor to the data center, which discarded the blade concept, which has been in place for several years. Furthermore, assorted prominent companies have invested extensively in a virtual infrastructure. As it brings many benefits for the company, for instance, any person can dynamically allocate memory resources and processor as workloads shift.

Segmentation:

The global microserver market trends are further studied among segments such as component, processor, application, and organization size.

The component segment has included solutions and services. Among which, the solution segment comprises software, hardware, and service. The service is also segmented into installation support services, consulting services, and professional services.

The application segment includes data center, media storage, cloud computing, data analytics, and others.

The organization size segment has included small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Front

Geographically the micro-servers market is segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America & Europe are highly expected to lead owing to mounting technology innovations concerning the micro-servers. However, the Asia Pacific region is also expecting to expand at a significant pace owing to the escalating amount of data traffic as a result of an augmented number of Smartphones and tablets in the countries such as India & China. In China, 80% of the registered enterprises, including small or micro-enterprises, are further acting as a motivating force of economic augmentation. Along with this, the rising labor and technology costs, China’s small and also medium enterprises (comprising start-ups) are also progressively depending on public cloud services for infrastructure automation. As the utilization of public cloud services develops, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is expected to increase as well.

Industry Players

The well-known players in the global microserver market are listed as Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), NEC (Japan), AMD (U.S.), Quanta (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), and Tyan (Taiwan).

