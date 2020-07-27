Global Polybutene Market estimated to Reach US$ 2,488.5 Mn by 2022, Due to Consumption of Polybutene for Fuel and Oil Additives

Growing need of polybutene properties such as non-toxic, non-drying, UV stable, permanently tacky, corrosion preventive and thermal stability drives the market growth. Polybutene is a clear liquid oligomer typically used as plasticizers, carriers and lubricants which are sold in many different grades determined by viscosity as well as are highly compatible with asphalts, fats, gums, oils, resins, waxes etc.

Limited adoption of Polybutene in some developing regions such as Middle-East region hinders the market growth in those regions. By increasing the awareness of different properties of polybutene and its usage to the manufacturers & distributors and make sure that properties of polybutene are not hazardous to environment and health, in order to overcome such challenges.

Some of the significant players functioning in the Polybutene market include BASF SE, Braskem, Daelim Industrial, Dongfang Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Infineum International Limited, Kemat, Kothari Petrochemicals, Lubrizol Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Soltex, Inc., TPC Group, Inc., Ylem Technology Co., Ltd.

Polybutene Market – By Application Fuel and Lubricants Additives Adhesives Lubricants Electrical Insulation Cosmetics Paints and Coatings Personal Care Products Others

Polybutene Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



