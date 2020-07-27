3D Animation Industry 2019 Size, Share, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits & Analysis | COVID-19 Impact

Market Highlights

The 3D animation Market is growing rapidly over 12% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 20 billion by the end of forecast period.

The growing presence of moving images in the digital era is expected to cause the expansion of the 3D animation market in the years to come. The highly favoring 3D animation tend can support the expansion of the 3D animation across the assessment period. The rapid expansion of the media and entertainment sector can impel the expansion of the worldwide 3D animation market.

The rise in the demand for 3D animation can be attributed to the high adoption of visual effects technology in different movies. The increase in the demand for 3D gaming, 3D mobile applications, 3D visualization, and flourishing trend of digital marketing are other factors that can promote the expansion of the 3D Animation market. The availability of effective 3D animation software for the creation of highly preferred 3D animation movies can drive the 3D market across the global market. Key market players of the media and entertainment industry, such as The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Inc., DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Warner Bros. Animation, and others adopting 3D animation technologies and software for 3D modeling, 3D rendering, motion graphics, special effects, and visual effects to create movies that can drive the growth for the 3D animation market. The increase in the instances of software piracy can limit the 3D animation market growth.

Segmentation:

The segment study of the 3D animation industry statistics is based on technology, end-users, and component. The component based segments of the 3D animation market are Hardware, Service, and Software. The technology based, 3D animation market are 3D rendering, System Integration & Deployment, Visual Effects and Motion Graphics, 3D modelling, and Support & Maintenance among others. The end-user based segments of the market are Education, Media & Entertainment, Architecture, and Healthcare among Others.

3D animation technology covers 3D rendering, motion graphics, 3D modelling, and visual effects among others. The growing popularity of 3D modeling software across 3D animation across reputed players, such as Cinema4D, Maya by Autodesk, SketchUp, and Blender among others. The wide application of 3D modelling can boost the expansion of the world market of 3D animation.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future Analysis shows that the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and 3D gaming applications is responsible for the growth of 3D animation market. Apart from it many governments are taking initiatives in the field of 3D animation.

On geographic basis, 3D animation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the 3D animation market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest rate in the 3D animation market. Study shows that European region has a positive growth in the 3D animation market.

As per a recent news, the Creative Industries Education and Employment Programme (CIEEP) has launched a project which seeks to train 150 young people annually for the global US$230-billion animation industry in Jamaica.

Companies Covered

MRFR registered key players of the worldwide 3D animation market. They are Maxon Computer (Germany), Image Metrics, Inc. (US), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), NewTek, Inc. (US), Pixologic, Inc. (US), Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (UK), Toon Boom Animation Inc. (Canada), Trimble Inc (US), SideFX. (Canada), Corel Corporation. (Canada), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), and NVIDIA Corporation (US).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-animation-market-2760