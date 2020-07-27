Blockchain in Insurance Market: Business Strategies, Future Growth Study, Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis and Competitive Landscape | COVID-19 Impact

Market Highlights

The global blockchain in insurance market 2020 has offered some of the past decade’s best investment opportunities. Now, the predicted journey of the market looks promising, as Market Research Future reveals in its study that the market will be accounting worth USD 1.42 Billion by 2024 as it was USD 62.53 Million back in 2018. With this, the market also logged 69.72% CAGR hit during the forecast period 2019–2024.

Main Boosters and Main Restraints

The COVID-19 outbreak has left a number of industries high and dry, with the information and communication technology (ICT) industry being no exception. Most of the manufacturing operations have been halted in light of the lockdown imposed by governments, and important conferences and events have been cancelled. The pandemic has also managed to affect the supply chain of global ICT leaders such as Intel, IBM, Qualcomm and Apple, to name a few. The ICT industry can make a strong comeback in the coming years, with many of its associated markets striving to gain impetus despite the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. One such market is that of the blockchain technology, which continues to grow in the insurance sector.

Blockchain technology has the potential to instill efficiency as well as simplicity into the establishment of financial services infrastructure, leading to higher growth in the insurance industry, despite the outbreak of novel coronavirus. COVID-19 impact on the market is expected to be mild, as the blockchain technology is helping insurance companies modify claims submission processes in such a way that the risk of frauds is coming down and the customer experience is more enriched. Therefore, the rising number of frauds in the insurance industry, growing investments by renowned vendors in research & development and the emergence of digital platforms that support digital transactions can induce significant market growth in the following period.

Blockchain applications in the insurance sector have grown rapidly over the years, and it is expected that soon in the future, some of the well-known companies in the insurance field will be deploying the technology to reap its benefits. This can give rise to major opportunities for the Fintech sector, along with insurance firms that are more than willing to welcome the favorable change. The surging use of cloud-based solutions as well as services and the growing prevalence of IoT are viewed as top trends in the blockchain in insurance market.

Segmentation:

Global blockchain in insurance market trends analysis has further been conducted in the report based on type, service provider, organization size, application, sector.

In terms of blockchain type segment, the market includes private blockchain, public blockchain, and consortium or federated blockchain.

In terms of service providers, the market includes middleware service providers, application & solution providers, and infrastructure & protocols providers.

In terms of organization size, the market includes SMEs and large enterprises.

In terms of application, the market includes property & casualty insurance, fraud detection & risk prevention, GRC management, smart contracts, and reinsurance.

In terms of sector, the market includes health insurance, life insurance, and auto insurance, title insurance.

Regional Study

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific or APAC, and the rest of the world or RoW are the key markets for blockchain in insurance.

The global blockchain in insurance market is presently led by North America, backed by the high demand for blockchain in the finance sector combined with the large number of skilled cryptocurrency experts in the United States (U.S) and Canada. The surge in the number of initiatives taken by insurance agencies to educate insurers regarding the benefits of the blockchain technology drives the business growth in the region. The US and then Canada are the top performing markets in the region, given the technical expertise and the strong financial conditions in these countries.

APAC holds the potential to achieve the fastest expansion rate in the coming years, thanks to the growing number of insurance companies in Singapore, South Korea and Japan spending considerably on research & development of the blockchain technology. China happens to be the most profitable market in the region, while the Indian market seems to be on its way to procure the highest growth rate during the evaluation period. The market in India benefits from the rapid advancements in terms of technology along with the mounting number of initiatives by the insurer consortium to promote their insurance services as well as claims management systems. Even as the region is struggling to achieve a COVID-19 breakthrough, the overall IT industry is expected to perform decently, given the lockdown and work from home policies imposed by the government.

