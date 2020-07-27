Jackup Rigs Market Share 2020 COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities and Business Methodologies till 2023

Global Jack-up Rig Market Highlights

One of the most widely used offshore drilling rigs are jackup rigs. They are self-elevating mobile drilling platforms equipped with legs which can be lowered to the ocean floor to establish foundation for support. They integrate a drilling rig, jacking system, loading and unloading facilities, crew stations, storage areas, helicopter landing deck and other drilling equipment. They are predominantly deployed in all major offshore production basins and can operate in water depths of up to 490 feet. Jackup rigs operations have become cost effective because of the recent technological advancements in equipment operations. The increasing global demand for energy and the rising number of investments for off shore drilling activities is driving the Global Jack-up Rig Market.

Competitive Dashboard

The key players of global jackup rigs markets are Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.), Noble Corporation plc (UK), KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland), Maersk Drilling (Denmark), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S), COSL (China), Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland), Seadrill Limited(Bermuda), ENSCO Plc (UK), Halliburton (U.S.) and others. A detailed analysis report of COVID-19 impact on Jackup Rigs Market Share is provided with the report.

Jackup Rigs Market Segments Analysis

The global jackup rigs market is segmented on the basis of type, application, operating depth, and region.

Based on type, the global jackup rigs market further classified into independent leg type andmat-type jackups.

Based on application, the jackup rigs market further classified into oil & gas and offshore wind turbine installations.

By operating depth, the industry is classified into shallow water, deep water and ultra-deep water.

Based on region, the global jackup rigs market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Jackup Rigs Regional Market Analysis

The recent discoveries of new oil & gas reserves in remote areas, combined with growing technological advancements in terms of equipment have made offshore drilling operations more feasible and cost-effective.

The global jackup rigs market has been witnessing a decent growth caused by the increasing global demand for energy. In addition to that, there has been significant investment by operators into deep water Oil & gas exploration activities.

Currently, North America, Europe and Africa are the largest markets for offshore drilling rigs and there have been increasing investments in engineering and procurement activity in the oil & gas exploration activities in these regions. Growing demand for deep-water activities in the Asia-Pacific region and further drilling into mid ocean is driving the demand for Jackup rigs in this region.

