Digital Transformation Market-Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2020-2026

Digital Transformation Market 2020

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant (US)

SAP (Germany)

Dell EMC (US)

Microsoft (US)

Adobe Systems (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Google (US)

HPE (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Service

Telecom & IT

Education

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Service

1.5.3 Telecom & IT

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size

2.2 Digital Transformation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Transformation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cognizant (US)

12.1.1 Cognizant (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.1.4 Cognizant (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cognizant (US) Recent Development

12.2 SAP (Germany)

12.2.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.2.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Dell EMC (US)

12.3.1 Dell EMC (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.3.4 Dell EMC (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dell EMC (US) Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft (US)

12.4.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

12.5 Adobe Systems (US)

12.5.1 Adobe Systems (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.5.4 Adobe Systems (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Adobe Systems (US) Recent Development

12.6 Accenture (Ireland)

12.6.1 Accenture (Ireland) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.6.4 Accenture (Ireland) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Accenture (Ireland) Recent Development

12.7 Capgemini (France)

12.7.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.7.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development

12.8 IBM (US)

12.8.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.8.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.9 Oracle (US)

12.9.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.10 Google (US)

12.10.1 Google (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.10.4 Google (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Google (US) Recent Development

NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

