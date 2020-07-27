Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Emerging Drugs, 2020

“Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market. A detailed picture of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment guidelines.

Scope of the report

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Progressive Supranuclear Palsy research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment is symptomatic and supportive. No cure for the disease is there at present. Some of the older types of antidepressants like amitriptyline, fluoxetine, and imipramine, can also help relieve symptoms of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Walking aids like a walker weighted in front and wearing shoes with built-up heels may help in preventing affected individuals from falling backwards. Bifocals or special glasses with prisms may be prescribed for some individuals with PSP to treat certain difficulties in eyesight (i.e., difficulty looking down).

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

– AZP2006

– UCB0107

– ASN120290

– LMTX

And many others

The key players in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market are:

– AlzProtect

– UCB Biopharma

– Asceneuron Therapeutics

– TauRx Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Guidelines

4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Discontinued Products

13. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

Detailed information in the report

14. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Key Companies

15. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Unmet Needs

18. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Future Perspectives

19. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation