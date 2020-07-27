Weight Management Supplements Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity to boost the Global Weight Management Supplements Market

The report published in DataM Intelligence on the global weight management supplements market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the weight management supplements market was further expected to surpass its previous valuation.

Increasing incidence of obesity, growing awareness of lifestyle-based diseases is driving the overall demand for Weight Management Supplements. These supplements aid in maintaining the fitness level without any additional need for dietary meal or even exercises. It helps improve the immune system of individuals and builds their body muscle mass.

The increasing demand for weight loss dietary supplements has made regulations concerning the product safety, manufacturing, and product efficiency strict. Precise actions are being undertaken by different regulatory bodies in terms of food and dietary supplements labeling violations. Consumers are expressing added interest in consuming such weight loss supplements that not just helps them with weight loss but also aids in enhancing their immune system.

However, increasingly reported cases of side-effects is hampering the growth of the market. Hence, companies are spending extra time and interest in conducting research on the type of ingredients that is safe for consumption without causing any sort of side-effects.

Key Players of Global Weight Management Supplements Market =>

The global weight management supplements market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Nutrisystem, Abbott Nutrition, Oriflame, Glanbia Nutritionals PLC, Herbalife, Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, Nestle SA, Lovate Health Sciences, Atkins Nutritional, Amway, and White Heron Pharmaceutical.

Market Segmentation

The global weight management supplements market has been segmented in terms of product type, end-user, ingredients, and distribution channel.

By product type, the market has been broken down into a tablet, soft gel, powder, and liquid. The powder segment holds a majority of the market share percentage. This is primarily due to the convenience that comes with consuming the same.

By distribution channel, the market segments into hypermarket/supermarket, drug store, online sales, health & beauty store, and other sales channel. The online sales channel segment stands out with the highest share percentage in the global market. This is because it facilitates the growth of these weight management supplement products primarily due to the ease of use and convenience.

By end users, the market includes women, men, and senior citizens.

By Ingredients, the market is narrowed down into amino acids, vitamins & minerals, botanical supplements, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global weight management supplements market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America leads the global market for weight management supplements and is expected to continue its lead in the coming years. The US stands out with the highest contribution to the overall market. This is primarily due to the increasing popularity of natural and organic ingredients for weight loss and also due to the presence of major players who are duly supporting the growth of the regional market. The Asia Pacific region is considered as one of the major markets of weight management supplements. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

