COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Solutions on LiDAR Drones Market

LiDAR technology measures distance to a target with the help of lasers. The technology relies on illuminating objects with the help of lasers and measures the reflected light with a sensor. The technology is expected to provide drone technology with new wings in a multitude of different applications. Among several new ones, geomatics, archeology, geology, forestry, e-commerce, and seismology offer new prospects for players in the LiDAR drones market. The technology is also backbone of rising new autonomous cars.

However, it is expected to take drones on a new level, particularly in the area of remote sensing applications. It is an economical method to scan new areas and promises new horizons for e-commerce with automated delivery systems. The technology can also help in emergency rescue services in areas with difficult terrains or remote areas. The technology is also expected to make life easier for geologists and wild life enthusiasts. It is already on the ground tackling issues such as poaching to protect wildlife by scanning small areas.

The technology is expected to aid several new defense equipment with unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial surveillance among other applications. The technology is also on the ground improving border patrols. It was used widely in recent times during immigration crisis to monitor situation on the ground and promises more transparency in operations as more drones become operationalize in the future. The technology is also used in California for predicting and fighting wild fires.

However, its introduction in the firefighting crew in California did not come to fruititon without a few hiccups first. The technology was earlier banned as several unregistered aerial drones were sighted during forest fires. The breadth of its access to information, individual privacy, and potential downfalls remain a challenge for players ni the LiDAR drones market. However, countries like India have already passed legislations to enable the manufacturing of drones.

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Overview

The unmanned aerial vehicle that scans the atmosphere using a pulsed laser beam and reflection time of a signal from the object back to the source is known as LiDAR drone. LiDAR is the abbreviation of Light Detection and Ranging. Owing to the growing application of drones in various verticals of multiple businesses the global LiDAR drones market is experiencing a robust growth over the forecast period. Moreover, various technological advancements in the drones market along with the growing demand for aerial surveillance is further expected to fuel the growth of global LiDAR drones market. Nevertheless, growing expenditure on mapping various terrain of various countries is also expected to drive the growth of global LiDAR drones market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

A latest report by Transparency Market Research encapsulates various facets of the global LiDAR drones market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market by enlightening components such as key drivers, novel development, market opportunities, and roadblocks for the business of the global LiDAR drones market.

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Notable Developments

The competitive scenario of global LiDAR drones market is highly fragmented and is filled with various players. In order to maintain their dominance in the market, the players are adopting strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies are aimed to acquire a competitive edge for the players over their rivals. Moreover, few players are also investing heavily on intensive research and development activities in order to provide the latest technology to the customer. This allows the players to expand their resource bank along with their brand presence in the forecast period.

In August 2019, a new range of high-precision LiDAR sensors was launched by Sick AG. With the new sensors, the business has redefined the term quality in the market.

In February 2019, a startup from Austria launched revolutionary HoverMap. The products uses LiDAR sensors in order to explore various maps and inspect the elevator shafts placed deep inside the ground. The products maps its surroundings by forming a 3D model on its way back to driver.

Some of the prominent players of global LiDAR drones market are Phoenix Aerial Systems, VelodyneLiDAR, Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, and others.

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Key Growth Drivers

The global LiDAR market is essentially picking up from the rising interest for laser scanners. These scanners show high wavelength are utilized for clarifying 3D models for various surveys. In light of utilization, the corridor mapping fragment has developed prevailing in the market because of fast urbanization and expanding development of interstates, roadways, and railroads.

The corridor mapping application represented the biggest growth of the global LiDAR drones market. Corridor mapping is a significant advance during the building and development of roadways, railroads, and oil and gas pipelines, among other essential systems administration mechanical applications.

Despite witnessing positive growth opportunities worldwide, the lack of skilled pilots is hampering the global LiDAR market to an extent. Unlike pilots for conventional aircrafts, drone pilots are required to ensure reliability of the entire system, which includes ground station, vehicle, and communication equipment. While drones do not carry passengers or on-board pilots, any human error while operating a drone could still prove disastrous.

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market has been exhibiting attractive prospects for vendors operating in the global LiDAR drone market. Increasing awareness of customers regarding the benefits offered by LiDAR drones such as low cost, high accuracy, and government support are key factors fuelling demand for LiDAR drones in Asia Pacific. The regional market is also benefitted by the increasing adoption of LiDAR drones in countries such as India, Japan, and China.