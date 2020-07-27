Fragile X Syndrome Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight’s “Fragile X Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the report
– The total cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 117,962 in 2017.
– Among all the countries, the highest population of Fragile X Syndrome was in the United States with 67,654 cases in 2017.
– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed Fragile X Syndrome prevalent population with 9,383 cases, followed by France.
Key benefits of the report
1. Fragile X Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Fragile X Syndrome epidemiology and Fragile X Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Fragile X Syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Fragile X Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Fragile X Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Fragile X Syndrome market.
Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for Fragile X Syndrome. The treatment relies on the associated symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome which are typically managed using pharmacologic interventions, such as stimulants for attention deficit and hyperactivity, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for anxiety, antipsychotic drugs for aggression and mood instability, and melatonin for sleep.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive summary
3. Organisations
4. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5. Fragile X Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance
6. Fragile X Syndrome Disease Background and Overview
7. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM
7.3. United States
7.4. EU5
7.5. Assumptions and Rationale
7.6. Germany
7.7. France
7.8. Italy
7.9. Spain
7.10. United Kingdom (UK)
7.11. Japan
8. Fragile X Syndrome Current Treatment
9. Unmet Need
10. Fragile X Syndrome Emerging Drugs
10.1. Key Cross Competition
10.2. Cannabidiol: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
10.3. Acamprosate: Confluence Pharmaceuticals
10.4. BPN14770: Tetra Therapeutics
10.5. OV101: Ovid Therapeutics
10.6. Trofinetide: Neuren Pharmaceuticals
11. Fragile X Syndrome Market Size
12. Fragile X Syndrome Market Outlook: 7 MM
12.1. United States
12.2. EU5
12.3. Germany
12.4. France
12.4.3. Italy
12.5. Spain
12.6. United Kingdom
12.7. Japan
13. Market Drivers
14. Market Barriers
15. SWOT analysis
16. Cases studies
17. KOL Views
18. Appendix
