Fragile X Syndrome Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight’s “Fragile X Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

– The total cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 117,962 in 2017.

– Among all the countries, the highest population of Fragile X Syndrome was in the United States with 67,654 cases in 2017.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed Fragile X Syndrome prevalent population with 9,383 cases, followed by France.

Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for Fragile X Syndrome. The treatment relies on the associated symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome which are typically managed using pharmacologic interventions, such as stimulants for attention deficit and hyperactivity, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for anxiety, antipsychotic drugs for aggression and mood instability, and melatonin for sleep.

