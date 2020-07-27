Power Electronics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2025

Power Electronics Industry

Global Power Electronics market is expected to grow from $35.02 billion in 2017 to reach $64.98 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Rising need for power management devices, growing adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles, increasing awareness of the impact of fossil fuel depletion are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high infrastructure deployment cost and current leakage at high temperature are some of the factors hindering the market growth. One of the major opportunities in the market is increasing industrialization in developing economies.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power. It is used to control the fluctuated power from one device to other power devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors. In addition, power electronics can control the flow of energy in unidirectional as well as bidirectional manner, depending upon the usage. Presently, it is used in renewable resources and electric vehicles to develop switching speed and prevent power loss.

Based on Application, transportation segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing utilize of electronic devices, significant fabrication of HEVs and EVs and growing demand for electric vehicle charging stations are boosting the growth of this segment. By End user, automotive segment has acquired the significant growth during the forecast period due to growing concerns over environmental pollution.

By geography, Asia Pacific has been the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Due to the improvement in power transmission and use of renewable energy and increasing demand of industrial and energy & power verticals are some of the factors driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the Power Electronics market include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology, ROHM Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Analog Devices and Hitachi.

Device Types Covered:

• Power Discrete

• Power IC

• Power Module

• AC-DC converters

• DC-DC converters

• AC-AC converters

• DC-AC converters

• Static switches

Materials Covered:

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

• Silicon (Si)

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Rail Traction

• Renewable

• Power Management

• Inverter & Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Drives

• Solar power

• Wind power

• Transportation

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Power

• Industrial

• Information and Communications Technology

• Automotive

• Medical Devices

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens AG

11.2 Mitsubishi Electric

11.3 Toshiba

11.4 Texas Instruments

11.5 Infineon Technologies

11.6 ABB Group

11.7 Rockwell Automation

11.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.10 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

11.11 Qualcomm, Inc.

11.12 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

11.13 Renesas Electronics Corp.

11.14 ON Semiconductor Corp.

11.15 Microchip Technology

11.16 ROHM Semiconductor

11.17 Littelfuse

11.18 Analog Devices

11.19 Hitachi

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Device Type (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Power Discrete (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Transistor (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Diode (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Thyristor (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 7 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Power IC (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 8 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Application-Specific IC (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 9 Global Power Electronics Market Outlook, By Power Management IC (2016-2026) ($MN)

