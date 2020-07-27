Global Forest Land Management Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Forest Land Management Industry

Description

We announce this latest publication. The rising global demand for wood and timber and increasing construction activities and industrialization are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, climatic changes and shortage of water due to growing population needs are the factors hindering the market growth.

Forest Land Management is the process of management, conservation, development, restoration and maintenance of forest land. It consists of activities about protection and management of forest land such as firewood and timber sales maintenance of proper records, forest management plans and wildlife management and recreation services. Forest condition assessments permits forest authorities to understand the current conditions, identify potential difficulties and build up plans to achieve future outlooks.

By type of industry, furniture and feature timbers industry segment is anticipated to grow vastly owing to the increasing use of timber. Timber is used for furniture, flooring and appearance-grade applications. Timber trade has altered due to enactment of various ecological laws. These laws aim to inspect the legitimacy of forest products before their sale and trade.

Depending on geography, Asia Pacific is approximated to be the significant market for forest land management market owing to the growing population and rapid urbanization of developing regions such as China, India and others support the demand for timber in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Forest Land Management Market include The Forestland Group, LLC, Texas A&M Forest Service, Steigerwaldt Land Services, Southern Company, Saratoga Land Management Corp., Rayonier, Inc., Muswellbroook Forest Nursery, Milliken Forestry Company, Inc., Inland Forest Management, Inc. , Forsite Consultants Ltd., Forest Land Services Inc., Forest Land Management Inc., Ecotrust Forest Management, Inc., DuPont Forestry Management, Dowdy’s Forest & Land Management, American Forest Management, Prentiss & Carlisle Co Inc and Upper Michigan Land Management & Wildlife Services, Inc.

Type of Properties Covered:

• Plantations

• Hunting Tracts

• Timberland

• Development properties

• Other Type of Properties

Type of Industries Covered:

• Pulp and Paper Industry

• Environmental Markets

• Construction & Housing Industry

• Bio energy Industry

• Furniture and Feature Timbers Industry

• Other Type of Industries

Services offered Covered:

• Technical Services for due diligence, management or disposition

• Reforestation

• Range and Wild life management

• Investment Services

• Recreational Services

• Appraisal and Valuation Services

• Other Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

…..

10 Company Profiling

10.1 The Forestland Group, LLC

10.2 Texas A&M Forest Service

10.3 Steigerwaldt Land Services

10.4 Southern Company

10.5 Saratoga Land Management Corp.

10.6 Rayonier, Inc.

10.7 Muswellbroook Forest Nursery

10.8 Milliken Forestry Company, Inc.

10.9 Inland Forest Management, Inc.

10.10 Forsite Consultants Ltd.

10.11 Forest Land Services Inc.

10.12 Forest Land Management Inc.

10.13 Ecotrust Forest Management, Inc.

10.14 DuPont Forestry Management

10.15 Dowdy’s Forest & Land Management

10.16 American Forest Management

10.17 Prentiss & Carlisle Co Inc

10.18 Upper Michigan Land Management & Wildlife Services, Inc.

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Type of Property (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Plantations (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Hunting Tracts (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Timberland (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Development properties (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 7 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Other Type of Properties (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 8 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Type of Industry (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 9 Global Forest Land Management Market Outlook, By Pulp and Paper Industry (2016-2026) (US $MN)

