Aloe Vera Products Market Business Growth, Size, Share, Future Trends, Forecast To 2024

The Global Aloe Vera Products Market is expected to register a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024. The nutritional aspect of aloe vera has been extensively analyzed in recent years and has gained attention from several food and healthcare product manufacturers. Aloe vera products are used in various skincare products due to its anti-aging, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties. Owing to this, aloe vera helps in treating sunburns and moisturizes and reduces acne and inflammation of the skin. Thus, these factors are expected to boost market growth during the review period.

The global Aloe Vera Products Market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, and distribution channel.

Based on type, the global aloe vera products market has been segmented into gels, juices, powders, and others. The juice segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global aloe vera products market during the forecast period. Consumers across the globe are increasing their consumption of aloe vera juice due to the high availability and introduction of innovative products such as aloe vera based flavored drinks. Moreover, various health benefits are offered by aloe vera such as reduction in inflammation and cholesterol, reduction of acid reflux and periodontal diseases, and regulation of blood sugar level and digestion. These properties are expected to boost the growth of consumption of aloe vera juice among the consumers during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global aloe vera products market are Aloe Vera Australia (Australia), Aloe Plus Lanzarote S.L. (Spain), Lily of the Desert (US), NOW Health Group, Inc. (US), Forever Living.com, L.L.C. (US), Okyalo Co., Ltd (China), Real Aloe Solutions Inc. (US), Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US), Sarvliving (India), Green Leaf Naturals (US), Warren Laboratories LLC (US), Lakewood Juice Company (US), Biofinest (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co (US), and LR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH (Germany).

Regional Analysis

The global aloe vera products market has also been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding the mineral and vitamin content of aloe vera products leading to their use, as ingredients, in various food & beverage products to enhance their nutritional properties. Moreover, as aloe vera is a gelatinous plant food, this gel provides benefits to the body by eliminating wastes and toxins, leading to the detoxification of the body.

