Global ZigBee STB | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global ZigBee STB Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023"

ZigBee STBs are equipped with ZigBee RF4CE standard chip, which is used as a replacement for IR technology in remote controls. With the development of multi-protocol ICs, ZigBee technology is also set to allow STBs to become the centerpiece of smart homes. This technology enables advanced remote control functionalities, such as gesture, motion, and touch control, and removes line-of-sight limitations. As the world is moving toward smart homes, ZigBee-enabled STBs will act as a central point that will control all smart devices in a smart home.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the ZigBee STB in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the low power consumption capability of ZigBee devices. These devices are known for their extended battery life and power saving. ZigBee-enabled devices can automatically enter into power saving mode.

The worldwide market for ZigBee STB is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast)

AirTies

ARRIS

Atmel

Cisco Systems

Comcast

Digi International

EchoStar

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Nxp Semiconductors

Pace

Renesas Electronics

Silicon Labs Semiconductor India

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

TiVo

Verizon Communications

ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal

Integrated Gateway

Integrated Gesture Sensing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public And Commercial

Residential

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 ZigBee STB Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Normal

1.2.2 Integrated Gateway

1.2.3 Integrated Gesture Sensing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Public And Commercial

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 ZigBee STB Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast) ZigBee STB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AirTies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 ZigBee STB Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AirTies ZigBee STB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ARRIS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 ZigBee STB Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ARRIS ZigBee STB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Atmel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 ZigBee STB Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Atmel ZigBee STB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cisco Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 ZigBee STB Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cisco Systems ZigBee STB Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

