Global Water Purifier Market, Get Market Research, Business Risk & Industry Analysis Reports 2020

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water Purifier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.

The demand of water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises don’t have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Water Purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million US$ in 2023, from 10800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

BWT

Pentair

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Paragon

Mitsubishi Rayon

Culligan

Brita

Ecowater

Bluepure

Toray

Philips

Enmet

Panasonic

Purific

Midea

Qinyuan

QLIFE

K.clean

Litree

Angel

LAMO

Haier

Calux

Sacon

Imrita

AO Smith (China)

FLN/Hunsdon

Hieloss

Sundylee

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Restaurant & Hostel

Offices and Other Public Places

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Purifier Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Activated Carbon

1.2.2 UV Technology

1.2.3 Chemical Based

1.2.4 Reverse Osmosis

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Restaurant & Hostel

1.3.3 Offices and Other Public Places

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water Purifier Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 BWT

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water Purifier Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BWT Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pentair

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water Purifier Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pentair Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Unilever Pure it

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water Purifier Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Unilever Pure it Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Coway

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water Purifier Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Coway Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

