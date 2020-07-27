5G Processor Market Growth : Revenues to Go Up In The Forthcoming Years (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis)

5G Processor Market Growth

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on 5G Processor Market Growth. The growth sectors of the 5G Processor Market Growth are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

FREE [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8267

The global 5G processor market is expected to cross USD 18.5 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.3%.

Segmentation

By Spectrum: The global 5G processor market is divided into Gigabit LTE spectrum and the mmWave spectrum. The Gigabit LTE spectrum offers download speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, the highest in the market so far. This spectrum requires heavy investment in its supporting infrastructure for it to be able to perform at its peak efficiency. It is also more expensive than its alternatives. It is used for critical applications where data transfer occurs within a small area. The mmWave spectrum is the largest market in this segment. It cannot match up to the speed provided by Gigabit LTE spectrum, but it is more affordable and ideal for applications where high transfer speeds are not a critical requirement. This spectrum has very short wavelengths in the range of 30–300 GHz which makes it susceptible to moisture and building blockage. However, its short wavelength means it can be picked up by short antennas and then beamed for transmission over long distances. The mmWave spectrum is fast enough to allow HD streaming for videos and for efficient downloads.

By End-User: The largest market by end user is the telecommunications industry due to the growth in the 5G processor mobile market. 5G processors will find extensive use in the mobile and smartphone market due to their speed and efficiency and because they are the natural successor to 4G processors. With manufacturing industries increasingly automating their production facilities, there is a growing demand for communication between the different machines within a plant and its human supervisors. This is driving the 5G processor market for manufacturing. The advent of self-driving cars within the automotive industry necessitates the use of processors which can transmit and receive high amounts of data in a short duration between the vehicle and its remote driving mechanism. It also enhances the connectivity between smart devices due to its fast transmission speeds, enabling a more cohesive interconnection between them. This finds application in the IoT segment and the consumer segment.

Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Hisilicon (Huawei) Apple Inc. UniSoc Communication Intel Corporation

More [email protected]

5G Processor Market is likely to cross USD 18.5 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.3%, Global…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]